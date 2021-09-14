Pre Order Great Boozy Desserts At BoozyBallCookies.com

New Braunfels, TX, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — It’s said that if desserts are taken with alcohol, they tend to make us slightly drunk. Do you enjoy the happy high? Then what if we tell you that there are desserts with doses of alcohol actually infused in them. These tempting delicacies are absolute amaze balls to fulfill your cravings.

At BoozyBallCookies.com we offer dozens of boozy desserts that implement a hint of bourbon, whiskey, brandy, rum, and several types of liqueurs. Whatever the occasion, add a little spirit to your dessert table with our great boozy desserts.

Our boozy cookies are the cookies that bite back, leaving you wanting more n more. Boozy Ball Cookies takes rum balls and bourbon balls to the next level. We take traditional and fresh new cookie flavors and kick them up a notch to give you a totally new cookie experience. While bourbon balls are sweet and delicious, now you have a choice of Maple Walnut Bourbon balls or Chocolate Peanut Bourbon Balls. When it comes to rum balls, you can choose between Toasted Coconut Rum Balls and Gingersnap Spiced Rum Balls.

These are just a few of our flavors. For the more adventurous, we also have Vodka balls, Coffee Liqueur balls, Gin balls, Brandy balls, Tequila balls and Whiskey balls. These boozy cookies are a delightful addition to your favorite cocktail, and are especially good with a cup of coffee or glass of milk. Liquor infused cookies carry the very best flavor from their particular liquor as well as the specific premium ingredients from which they are made. Try our boozy desserts now and experience the absolute tempting delicacies.Pre-order your boozy Dessert Online Now for Any Future Date! We book up fully each weekend & recommend placing your order online now to secure your spot! Also, Sign up for a cookie subscription to get a boozy treat every month.

CONTACT

Tel: (866) 950-3397

50 Ridge Run, New Braunfels, TX 78132

EMAIL: Us@BoozyBallCookies.com

WEBSITE: www.boozyballcookies.com