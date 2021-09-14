ReachOut Suite Unveils Major Update

WHITE PLAINS, New York, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — ReachOut, the leading cloud-based field service management software from Fingent, announced a series of major enhancements to its platform, including performance improvements, new features, and a clean new design to its web and mobile applications. The new platform enhancements offer both back-office and field personnel a superior user experience.

“For the past few months we’ve been working round the clock to transition to the latest application frameworks and to provide a cleaner and improved user interface to ReachOut,” said Stephen Cummings, Senior Vice President of Fingent. “By taking the suggestions from our users, we’ve incorporated a whole new look and feel to ReachOut that enables service crews and managers to be well-organized and to perform their day-to-day tasks smoothly.”

ReachOut 6.0 features a complete design makeover of its web and mobile application. The upgraded UI is cleaner with a minimal design ethos that lets users easily navigate and access features. One big change in this design upgrade is the condensed menu on the web application, which is reorganized into a simple, compact, and intuitive form.

Another noteworthy addition is the Quick Create option. Quick Create allows admins or managers to create Customers, Tickets, Jobs, Quotes, and Invoices from anywhere in the web application.

ReachOut’s companion mobile app also gets significant upgrades. In addition to blazing-fast responsiveness, users will now have a new personalized home screen, which offers a view of Jobs that can be customized and quicker access to parts inventory. The redesigned Jobs screen makes it easier for field personnel to access, review, and complete job assignments. In addition, field personnel has better access to online documentation relevant to their jobs.

About ReachOut Suite

ReachOut (www.reachoutsuite.com) is a SaaS field service management platform developed by Fingent, a leading custom software development company, to automate and streamline operations for service companies. ReachOut equips service managers to intelligently control field service processes from booking to invoicing and enables field service personnel to simplify their workdays by eliminating paperwork and confusion about job assignments.

With an administrative web portal for managers and companion mobile apps (iOS and Android, smartphone and tablets) for field technicians, ReachOut streamlines operations management and fosters close collaboration among managers and technicians to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction.