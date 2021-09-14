ROI4CIO has released a mobile app that “reinvents” the presentation.

Wien, Austria, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — After uploading and configuring the presentation, the user receives a web link and sends it to their listeners. Listeners can view the presentation in the browser at any time, rate the slides, and ask questions. The presenter receives a notification when someone enters the presentation or starts a chat, and can connect and continue the show live, using their smartphone as a remote control.

The first official version of the app is available for free, so that users can try it and evaluate the benefits, which include not only keeping all presentations at hand, but also easily engaging their audience, training new employees, and saving time for both the listener and presenter.

Anna Sannikova, Marketing Director, ROI4CIO: ‘The presenter no longer has to agree on a time with the audience and repeat the same presentation. Roi4Presenter allows the listener to get acquainted with the main content in 2-3 minutes by selecting the duration of the display and to see answers to frequently asked questions. The seller can also conduct several presentations at the same time, without a personal presence, by giving a link to the presentation. At the same time, they can connect to everyone and continue communicating live’

Application page https://www.roi4presenter.com/

About ROI4CIO:

ROI4CIO is an online platform for interaction between suppliers and IT users. ROI4CIO searches and compares software, hardware and IT services, automatically calculating the price and ROI. ROI4CIO offers to IT vendors the tools to scale sales, reduce costs, and close deals faster.