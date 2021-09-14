Mobicommerce Rebrands its Website to Offer a Delightful Browsing Experience

IRVING, Texas, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Leading digital commerce company, MobiCommerce, has rebranded itself with a new corporate website, featuring an enriching and modern design with a simplified and vibrant user interface. The aim is to successfully showcase MobiCommerce as a tech-forward, young and enthusiastic company.

Previously restricted to simply being an eCommerce app development company, MobiCommerce has made great strides as a brand as it delved further into the latest eCommerce technologies.

The new branding features a curation of primary (yellow) and secondary (black) colors. While the former is associated with warmth, optimism, and clarity, the latter stands for professionalism and high-end sophistication.

Both the colors, when used together, evoke the values that MobiCommerce as an organization stands for — a full-service digital commerce service provider.

Our new and improved website allows us to show our target audience that with us, they too can imagine a promising future, complete with growth through innovation, agility, and customer satisfaction. Nothing is impossible in the world of eCommerce when you have MobiCommerce by your side,“Our new and improved website allows us to show our target audience that with us, they too can imagine a promising future, complete with growth through innovation, agility, and customer satisfaction. Nothing is impossible in the world of eCommerce when you have MobiCommerce by your side,” says Mr. Rakesh Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, MobiCommerce.

From groceries and supermarkets to boutiques, jewelry stores, and cosmetics shops to pharmacies and florists to multi-city franchisees, big and small businesses from a range of industry niches can benefit from working with MobiCommerce.

“We want our potential customers to land on our website and easily check out all the features (and benefits) that our proprietary solutions offer in an extremely user-friendly fashion. Convenience is at the centerfold of our website revamp,” adds Mr. Jain.

The website content is thorough, complemented with attractive imagery for a quick understanding of what MobiCommerce can do. Moreover, each industry has a separate page that enumerates niche-specific features.

Additionally, one of the primary purposes of refreshing the website was to match the latest Core Web Vitals that influence Google search rankings. The site is now superior in regards to content loading speed, interactivity, and visual stability.

There are CTA buttons to reach out to the MobiCommerce team across the site. Much emphasis has been given to showcase the exemplary work the company has done for its clients in the past through written testimonials and a dedicated portfolio section.

“We want potential customers to come to our website and decide instantly they want to work with us. The new website aims to supersede their browsing expectations along with secure selling. We want businesses to compete with big brands through our customer-friendly features. Our website is proof that we are credible and apt for long-term collaboration,” says Mr. Jain.

One can see MobiCommerce’s rating on Google Reviews, Trustpilot, and Clutch. There is also a Resources section with links to Blogs, Resources, and eBooks — guiding growing businesses on how to optimize their growth with actionable tips.

