Electro Standards Accepts Government P-Cards, Micro Purchase Contracts and GSA Terms

Cranston, RI, USA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories, a US electronics manufacturer located in Cranston, RI, accepts P-Card as payment for government Micro Purchase Contracts. ESL easily allows Government Purchase Card Holders to make purchases for electronic communication products such as network switches, interface converters and cable assemblies. In addition, Electro Standards also provides special pricing and terms for government purchasers through GSA Schedule Contract # GS35F0286V. Hundreds of TAA Compliant data communication switches and fiber optic switches are available at discounted pricing and terms as offered through the GSA Schedule.

As a GSA Schedule vendor, ESL provides TAA Compliant data communication products such as AB computer network switches, including Fiber Optic and USB. These switch boxes can be used to support a variety of communication switching applications such as video/audio surveillance, transportation/traffic control, as well as industrial automation and robotics with computer peripheral switching control for devices such as pc’s, printers, cameras, microphones, video screens, etc. As a pre-approved GSA vendor, ESL can provide the benefits of discounted pricing and favorable shipping terms for federal, state and local government agencies, entities and programs. In addition, Electro Standards Laboratories’ status as a small business enables the federal government and prime contractors to meet socioeconomic goals.

The GSA schedule program allows ESL to streamline the procurement process to help government agencies concentrate on the task at hand – controlling and protecting their data by providing a fallback switch solution to reroute data (audio, video, etc.) in the event of an outage or remotely control a switch to take the network completely offline in the event of a network attack.

Federal, State, and local agencies can obtain information about ESL’s GSA Schedule GS35F0286V on the GSA Advantage web site at: https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/ or by contacting ESL directly at 401-943-1164 or online chat www.electrostandards.com.

To learn more about Electro Standards Laboratories, visit our About Us webpage here: https://www.electrostandards.com/about-us/

Media Contact

Tina CorticelliMedia Manager

tcorticelli@lab.electrostandards.com