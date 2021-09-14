CRESTICO COO named President-elect of California Association of Mortgage Professionals (CAMP)

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Houtan Hormozian, Crestico, Inc.’s Chief Operations Officer, has been named President-Elect of the California Association Mortgage Professionals (CAMP). With an extensive background in the mortgage industry, Houtan has established himself as one of the most trusted mortgage professionals in the greater Los Angeles area.

Houtan offers tremendous insights and knowledge in both the mortgage industry and entrepreneurship. His keen business sense has allowed him to successfully accomplish valuable business objectives that drive growth and profitability. His career has been focused on brand development and recognition, product launch, market share, and operations efficiency. Since he has excelled at implementing and achieving these objectives, he is constantly sought out as a mentor, and/or coach for leaders in the mortgage industry. Additionally, the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Magazine have recognized and published his accolades, making him one of the most reputable professionals in the region.

Houtan’s client base has grown exclusively through referrals from satisfied clients, friends, and associates. He has built this reputation through what he believes to be the three foundational tenets of business: attention to detail, integrity, and strong relationship skills both internally with his clients and externally throughout the industry. “I want my clients to come to me with their financing issues and depart with a fully comprehensive understanding of their transaction and the process as a whole. I strive to provide them with an extremely pleasant experience, where they feel they have been heard and their needs addressed appropriately.”

Locally, Houtan is actively involved with the Woodland Hills Warner Center Neighborhood Council and Southland Regional Association of Realtors. His consistent and effective services are a testament to his appointment as CAMP President-elect.