Fashions Finest wins the SME News Enterprise Award

London, UK, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fashions Finest proudly announce their win of the SME News Enterprise Award in the category of Best Independent Fashion Event Management Company – London, for the second year running.

Director Deborah St Louis, says: “I woke up to this good news. I did not even know we were nominated again. Thank you to SME News for supporting small businesses and recognising and celebrating the work we do.”

Founded by Ms. St Louis the Fashions Finest showcase was launched in 2010 following the set up of the Fashions Finest magazine in 2009. Fashions Finest has been promoting a diverse spectrum of fashion designers to the national and international fashion industry with a primary focus on British designers, since its inception.

Growing from strength to strength, Fashions Finest provides a platform and supports designers that are self-taught as well as those beginning at college-level through to established designers. Fashions Finest is committed to helping designers develop their profile nationally as well as internationally, as previously demonstrated with their Fashions Finest Awards, and now continues on its support with the annual Britain’s Top Designer Awards every February as part of its Autumn/ Winter showcase. Previous designers have received international press attention, grown their brand to include being stocked and sold nationally and internationally.

Fashions Finest, which has restructured as a CIC during the lockdown, is known for promoting diversity, representation, and inclusion in the fashion industry since its inception. Supporting new designers and those further along in their journey as well as designers from the BAME communities, lower socio-economic groups, and non-traditional routes, director Deborah St Louis believes the industry is yet to see more volatile conditions and the support of independent and UK designers remains critically invaluable even more so for those, she supports and advocates for. This is one of the reasons for restructuring her business to better address the inequalities in the industry for new and established designers.

The news of the award comes in just before the company is set to resume their live Fashion Events Fashions Finest SS22 this London Fashion Week on 18th of Saturday 2021, 4 pm at St John’s Hyde Park, Hyde Park Crescent, London, W2 2QD.

Plus-size womenswear brand Radiqal Tat, Shokushu Boutique, UNIQUE, Ad Astra, Jana Simone, Elisha Quarman, Sharon Sweeny, and Kaffa Mockbill are part of this seasons schedule.

Tickets are still on sale via https://www.fashionsfinest.com/tickets.

Fashions Finest SS22 has partnered with the Academy Of Makeup artist (AOFM), Julie Bryan Nails, Nuprint Magazine, FMB Radio Nottingham, The Fashionbreakdown, and Unity in the Community for this event.

For more information visit www.fashionsfinest.com.