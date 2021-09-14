Best Ball Valves Manufacturers

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dchel Valves are the leading Ball Valves Manufacturers in India. Our Ball Valves and Its types are manufactured according to International ASTM/ASME, ANSI, API, DIN Standards in India. Orders at Dchel Valves are guaranteed fast delivery of Ball Valves Manufacturer in India.

What are ball valves?

A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball to control flow through it. It is open when the ball’s hole is in line with the flow and closed when it is pivoted 90-degrees by the valve handle. These Ball Valves are available in a variety of sizes, forms, and dimensions, and can also be customized to meet the needs of our customers. The handle lies flat in alignment with the flow when open, and is perpendicular to it when closed, making for easy visual confirmation of the valve’s status.

Ball Valves Manufacturers and supplier in India

Our high-quality range of Stainless Steel Two Way Ball Valves is exclusively designed for the petrochemical industry, chemical industries, steel factories, fire protection systems, shipping industries, etc. Ball Valves and its types are designed and developed in accordance with the international quality standards. Stainless Steel Ball Valves that are precision engineered using the best quality raw material. We also customize Two Way Ball Valves and other types as per the requirements of the clients.

Top 5 Ball Valves.

Two Piece Ball Valves

Three Piece Ball Valves

Fully Welded Ball Valve

One Piece Ball Valve

Top Entry Ball Valve

Applications of Ball Valve :

Ball valves are excellent in chemical applications, including the most challenging services (e.g. dry chlorine, hydrofluoric acid, oxygen).

General sizes available are 1/2″ to 12″.

Compliant with ASME is the flange rating, either 150, 300, 600, 900# or occasionally higher classes, enabling high performance ball valves to withstand up to 2250 psi.

The operating temperature which is primarily dependent on seats and seals may be rated as high as 550°F.

Standard valves comply with ASME face-to-face dimensions, making the ball valve easy to retrofit and replace.

