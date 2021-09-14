Can’t Miss Pocket Knife Exclusives at White Mountain Knives

Barrington, NH, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — White Mountain Knives has consistently pleased its customers with new and exclusive releases of hot models, and the company currently proudly offers several exclusive variants of popular blades and is pleased to announce that additional new exclusives are coming soon.

White Mountain Knives currently has several exclusive models in stock, including a variant of the Artisan Cutlery Arion and the ever-popular CJRB Maileah. Pocket knife collectors have been delighted with these WMK exclusives, and they’ve been selling fast.

The WMK exclusive Artisan Cutlery Small Arion sports a red canvas Micarta handle and an AR-RPM9 steel blade. It also features a ceramic ball bearing mechanism for smooth, fluid operation and a sturdy liner lock that facilitates easy, one-handed opening and closing.

Tough and attractive, the red Micarta scales are not only pleasing on the eyes but remarkably grippy and excellent for providing traction and comfort, even in adverse, wet conditions. The AR-RPM9 steel contains nearly 1% carbon and is both tough and hard; it can take a fine, razor sharp edge and offers great edge retention while remaining relatively easy to resharpen. It’s also not prone to chipping, as some tool steels are.

The perennially popular CJRB Maileah pocket knife is also available in a WMK exclusive variant over at WhiteMountainKnives.com. This immediately recognizable knife, with its adequately swollen scales and reverse-tanto or Wharncliffe blade, is solidly built and features silky, smooth operation. Similar to the CRKT Pilar, it is ergonomic, excellent for slicing tasks, and extremely durable.

Like the Small Arion, this folding knife features Coral Red Micarta handles and an AR-RPM9 blade with a flat grind that is perfect for everything from cutting rope to carving. It also features a liner lock mechanism for easy one handed operation – along with thumb studs and ceramic bearings – this blade opens like a flash.

White Mountain Knives is also slated to release three new exclusives, coming this Fall. Collectors looking for new, excluding pocket knives should be on the lookout for these upcoming releases.

White Mountain Knives will be releasing another exclusive Artisan Cutlery Small Arion, with a titanium knife handle and a super steel S35VN blade, expected to be released in November.

They’re also announcing the upcoming release of two new Kizer knives. In the Fall, a Kizer Critical Mini with a 2.8” blade of CPM3V steel will be released. It will also feature thumb holes, a flipper mechanism, and oiled brown Micarta scales. They’re also scheduled to release a Kizer Yue Cormorant with brown Micarta scales, also with a CPM3V steel blade.

Customers interested in the details of any of these WMK exclusives, current and upcoming, are encouraged to visit their website, WhiteMountainKnives.com. Questions and comments can also be forwarded directly to White Mountain Knives’ customer service team at at WhiteMountainKnives@gmail.com – but don’t delay, as these exclusives are selling out fast.