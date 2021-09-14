Panchmukhi Air & Train Ambulance Pvt Ltd in Patna- Initiated to Meet the Emergency Transfer Requirements of the Patients

Patna, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Are you searching for a prompt, convenient and cautious medium to transfer a critically ailed patient from one spot to another. A medium operated with a motive to ensure that the exigent health situation is handled without any procrastination. This is where Road Ambulance in Patna ventured by Panchmukhi Air & Train Ambulance Pvt Ltd heaves into the picture, the utmost alternative available at an affordable budget when it comes to shifting patients from one place to another. For meeting the emergency health demands and necessities of the patients of Patna the M.D of Panchmukhi Road Ambulance in Patna has initiated a brand new ground ambulance from Patna to make sure our services reach the vast majority of people and the commutations are performed in a cautious, quicker, and convenient manner.

The Unparalleled Succors Rendered by the Freshly Launched Panchmukhi Road Ambulance in Patna

Medical Staff and Technicians: Our team of newly ventured Ventilator Ambulance in Patna rushing under Panchmukhi Air & Train Ambulance Pvt Ltd comprises doctors, nurses, and paramedics and upon request, additional therapeutic specialties like cardiologist, pulmonologist, neurosurgeon, can be provided to accompany the patients.

Defibrillator and Other Medical Instruments: Defibrillator, one of the therapeutic instruments, used for monitoring heart functions like ECG saturation, blood pressure, etc. used for measuring life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia, has been fitted in the ICU Ambulance Service in Patna. The vitals like- ECG, BP, Cvp, SPO2, Pulse, ABP, etc of the patients is kept under watch throughout the shifting process.

Ventilator: The Cardiac Ambulance in Patna utilizes vehicles that are ventilator-supported, with seating ventilator parameters like- ACV, SIMV, PCV, PSV, PCIRV, APRV, PRVC, PAV, NAVA, PEEP, CPAP, and BIPAP as per the condition of the patients.

Emergency Medicine: Panchmukhi Road Ambulance in Patna carries emergency medicines for treating critical situations throughout the voyage.

Scoop Stretcher: The scoop stretcher is a device used specifically for shifting injured patients. It is most frequently used to lift patients from the ground with suspected spinal cord injury.

Neonatal Incubator: We provide a Neonatal Incubator in the ground ambulance running for Panchmukhi Road Ambulance to keep compact supervision on the infants.

CPAP and BPAP Systems: The caravan of Panchmukhi Road Ambulance in Patna is equipped with BPAP and CPAP machines to provide a varying level of pressure in the ground cabin throughout the wayfaring.

Oxygen Cylinders: Our ground ambulance is retrofitted with oxygen cylinders with the maximum flow to address the needs of the patients.

