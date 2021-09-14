Rock Guitars Offers Instruments That Are a Perfect Blend of Art and Performance

Applegate, California, USA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — The artistic guitar luthier, EddieA has made history with his instruments which are crafted with a prime foundation, best components, and a one-of-a-kind majestic finish. He effortlessly combines art and performance through his guitartistry and creates guitars that are 100% handcrafted, made one at a time with one line of thinking.

As the demand for modern guitars increases, Rock guitars have stepped up to the plate. They are quickly gaining immense popularity across the United States. EddieA is a notable name in the local guitar industry, who designs and engineers guitars with masterful perfections. Over the past year, Rock Guitars has evolved by combining unique designs with functionality.

Instruments by Rock Guitars help modern artists stand out in the highly competitive music industry. While creating each piece, EddieA takes his time to ensure that the guitar complements the distinct style of the modern artist. Some instruments are built for super-hot distortion, while some are made for clean, thick, and clear sound. He takes the best body with a set-in neck and orchestrates a balance by using the best components.

According to EddieA, the founder of Rock Guitars, “I invest the same time, energy, and passion while working on each piece. None of my designs is mass-produced. So when you shop a high-performance guitar from the EddieA line of guitars, you’re buying a piece of unique art that’s one of a kind. From the top of the headstock to the strap peg at the bottom, it’s a single project that I craft with my own hands. Every modern artist can find a guitar that resonates with their musical style and artistic vision at Rock Guitars.”

As the founder of Rock Guitars, EddieA takes inspiration from musical legends like Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck, Jack McEwan, Chris Turpin, Aled Clifford, Sam Fender, and Danny Beardsley, among countless others. All these artists are masters in their field, with each of them known for playing incredible instruments.

He and his team work meticulously on each part of the guitar to ensure customer satisfaction. Their guitar collection comprises modern designs along with bohemian, distinctive, and flamboyant instruments that pay homage to legends like Elton John. They continually work on updating their collection with fresh and contemporary designs.

Rock Guitars International is a Californian guitar manufacturing and designing company founded by Eddie A, who handcrafts high-performance guitars. All designs are sold online for those who are looking to shop for high-performance guitars.

