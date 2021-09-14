Short Film ‘Decision’ Now Streaming On MX Player

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Decision is a Hindi language drama short film. It gives an important message to the youth about . The film is about a college student Ashutosh who is working on a new scientific invention that can Change The Entire World. His mentor Akash always guides & motivates him whenever he is stuck somewhere. Finally, after 3 years of hard work and dedication, Ashutosh succeeds in his invention but nature wants to test him one last time! Will he take the right decision?

The short film is now streaming on multiple OTT platforms across the world including MX Player, Hungama Play, Nuella TV, Shorted, AaoNxt, Miniflix, FilmDoo, Short Fundly, Mowgli Baba, MovieWood & Fillum App.

The film is directed & written by Grish Majethiya at the age of 16! He said the first challenge that came was of team members, I was alone and had zero budget for this film as I’m still a school-going kid. I tried a lot to find people interested to work together, few were not in the same location, few were busy with other work, but finally, the team was ready! And the team gave their best in such a short time! He also added that by getting inspired from the same he started his own productions company ‘GM Productions’.

The short film ‘Decision’ wins the Join Film Short Film Contest 2020, it is also selected in India Film Project‘s top 100 films among 38,000 filmmakers from 332 cities and 19 countries! It was telecasted on MTV India on 7th Feb 2021. This short film was made in only 50 hours, right from the story-script, shooting, editing, music everything in only 50 hours for a film festival called 50 Hours Filmmaking Challenge Season X by India Film Project on 27th & 28th September 2020 during the Lockdown. The film is also recognized in various film festivals including Aao Short Film Festival, First Time Filmmakers Session, Lift-Off Sessions, Kalakari Film Festival, and more.

The film is rated 9.5/10 on IMDb and is receiving tremendous love from the audience.