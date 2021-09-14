New Online Business Network Celebrates Phillip Island by Giving Locals and Visitors an Easy Way to Find and Support Local Businesses

We are Phillip Island is the definitive online community for local businesses to advertise their services to both visitors and locals and is driven by a shop local mission

Phillip Island, Australia, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Phillip Island is a scenic island home to a diverse collection of businesses and a thriving community of full-time residents and tourists. And now, one Phillip Island resident is hoping to foster a greater sense of community with a new online directory. We Are Phillip Island features local businesses and news so locals and visitors alike can learn about the area and more easily keep their business local.

We Are Phillip Island was created by resident Judi Pay, who wanted to help boost local business and build a buy and shop local mentality for locals and visitors alike. The online network is the go-to site for all things Phillip Island. The directory features local businesses, trades, community groups, schools, clubs, and not-for-profit organisations. Any Phillip Island business wanting to belong to the network can easily sign up on the site and purchase a 12-month membership to increase their online exposure.

The site features an easy-to-use search bar where visitors can plug in keywords to search the site. Site visitors can also click on various pre-set categories such as parks and playgrounds and food and wine to search Phillip Island options within those categories. There is also a calendar of local events and a Phillip Island news section featuring current topics.

“As a resident of Phillip Island for the past few years, I wanted to find a way to share all of the unique and incredible businesses and organisations across Phillip Island with both the local community and our visitors,” said Judi Pay. “We Are Phillip Island was born out of this desire, celebrating the Phillip Island community and helping locals and tourists keep their money on the island.”

To search the directory or advertise a business on We are Phillip Island, visit https://wearephillipisland.com.au/ .

