Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Worth $2.8 Billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Product (Natural (Fibrin, Collagen, Gelatin), Synthetic (Hydrogel)), Indication (Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (CNS, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery), End User – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The growing concerns regarding the effective management of blood loss in patients during surgeries and trauma, surgical sealants and adhesives have become an integral part of medical procedures. Also, the growing prevalence and incidence rates of various disorders such as obesity and CVDs; increasing incidence of trauma; growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries, which has led to an increase in surgical procedures being performed across the globe are factors driving the market growth. Better cosmetic outcomes are also increasing the adoption of surgical sealants and adhesives in cosmetic procedures across the globe. The growing prominence of adhesive dentistry also offers significant growth opportunities for players operating in this space.

By product, the natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Surgical Sealants Market

Based on product, the Surgical Adhesives Market is segmented into natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that sealants derived from natural polymers provide superior biocompatibility, reduced immune response, and in vivo degradability as compared to synthetic sealants; and are used to repair injured tissues and reinforce surgical wounds, having replaced common suturing techniques.

Tissue sealing dominated the Surgical Adhesives Market in 2019

By indication, the tissue sealing segment accounted for the largest share of the Surgical Sealants Market, followed by surgical hemostasis and tissue engineering in 2019. The large share of the tissue sealing segment can be attributed to the increasing use of tissue sealants and glues with the increasing number of surgeries being performed annually the need to manage blood loss during these procedures, and the growing number of people suffering from sports-related injuries.

The cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to witness the rising adoption of biosurgery products during the forecast period

By application, the cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the Surgical Adhesives Market, followed by general surgery, and CNS surgery in 2019. The large share of the cardiovascular surgery segment is attributed to the increasing use of sealants and adhesives in CVD surgeries to overcome the challenges such as friable tissue, coagulopathy, poor visualization of the surgical field, and poor bleeding-site accessibility. Surgical sealants also help stop bleeding from adhesions at the time of re-operative cardiac surgery and from diffuse surfaces with capillary bleeding. With the increasing incidence of CVDs due to rising obesity and lifestyle-related disorders, the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures are set to increase, thereby leading to the growing adoption of sealants and adhesives.

Hospitals to increase the adoption of biosurgery products with increasing surgical procedures being undertaken

Based on end users, the Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users (ambulatory surgery centers, burn care centers, and research institutes). The hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries taking place across the globe due to the rising geriatric population and the incidence of various diseases. Moreover, the increasing need to control blood loss and achieve efficient hemostasis and wound closure in trauma cases, injuries, or surgical procedures is leading to the rising adoption of sealants and adhesives by surgeons. The low cost of these products along with their ease of use and lower risk of complications, offer significant advantages, further supporting market growth.

North America to dominate the Surgical Sealants Market during the forecast period

In 2019, North America dominated the global Surgical Adhesives Market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the significant growth opportunities for players operating in the market owing to the presence of many large hospitals and an increasing number of surgical procedures in this region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US is a center for innovation in the market.

The prominent players in this Surgical Sealants Market are Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company [C.R Bard (US)], Ethicon, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), CSL Limited (Australia), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), MicroVal (France), GEM Srl (Italy), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Péters Surgical (France), and Tissuemed Ltd (UK).

