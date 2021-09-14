Increasing Consumption of Feed and Feed Additives Driving the Animal Intestinal Health Market

The global animal intestinal health market size is estimated to be valued USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 700.0 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 1,000.3 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as an increase in the consumption of feed and feed additives, steady growth in the market for meat and meat products, a shift toward natural growth promoters is driving to the growth of the animal intestinal health market.

Animal intestinal health nutrition products help in lowering the instances of viral infections and improving the overall intestinal health and immune response in the case of a viral infection in livestock. Animal intestinal health nutrients, such as probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and immunostimulants, play an important role as an alternative to antibiotic growth promoters that are used in feed products, which supports the gut immune system in livestock.

Thus, feed producers are using nutrients, such as probiotics, which help in enhancing the microbial stability in the intestinal tract in livestock. In further, prebiotics are also included in intestinal feed products that have the potential to improve balanced intestinal microflora to enhance health and well-being. In addition, phytogenics have evolved as a key feed additive, as they helped in increasing the feed intake, improving gut function, and preventing diarrhea, antimicrobial, and antioxidative effects on livestock.

Key players in this market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc.(US), DuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd. (China), and Alltech (US).

