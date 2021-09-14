Technical Textiles Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Technical Textiles Market was valued around USD 143.75 billion in 2014, owing to increasing diverse end use applications. Technical textile is mainly developed to fulfill non-aesthetic functions such as safety and comfort. Molded with advanced technology to perform the specific function such as a shield for humans in extreme weather conditions, these types of textiles are named in various ways such as technical textile, industrial textile, and functional textile.

Major factors that are expected to influence the industry include the technological breakthrough in medical textiles to amplify opportunities for surgical and diagnostic tools. Also, growing demand for geotextiles in anticipated to be yet another driver for the market.

Apart from natural fibers such as cotton and jute artificially developed fibers, filaments and yarns are some prominent raw material used in the manufacturing of technical textiles. Technologies such as 3D knitting, thermoforming, 3D weaving, heat-set methods, finishing treatments, nanotechnology, hand-made methods, and others are the leading manufacturing technologies in the present scenario. Thermoforming, 3D knitting, and 3D weaving are the mainly used methods towing to better quality in the end product. Nanotechnology being the new process in developing technical textiles are expected to witness higher acceptability over the forecast period.

Textiles thermoforming is a heat treatment process that is used to mold composites that contain fabric layers. Indutech, Mobiltech, Hometech and Packtech, segments majorly use this technology. Products such as conveyor belts, spacer fabrics, surgical implants geotextiles, and webbings are manufactured using 3D weaving process.

The heat-set process is a thermal process which is carried out either in moist or dry heat atmosphere. Three-dimensional knitting technology can give an accurate measurement. It results with minimum requirements for cutting the final product and is used to manufacture complete garments. The innovation of this technology led to the minimization of post labor work, with more efficiency regarding time and productivity.

Competitive Insights

The market is fragmented with numerous multinationals such as Strata Geosystems Ind. Pvt. Ltd., DuPoint, Johnson & Johnson, Ibena Textilewerke GmbH, SRF, and Ahlstrom. These industry participants are involving in various acquisitions with various other multinational or local manufactures and even distributors with the aim of increasing their annual production and also enhance product range.

Industry players such as Avintiv have recently increased its product prices and have also taken over Duonor S.A.S as a strategic move in order to meet regional demand and acquire substantial market share with the integration of novel technologies.

