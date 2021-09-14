BigCommerce vs. Shopify – 3 eCommerce Leaders Weigh In On The Leading e-Store Platforms

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — As of 2020, research shows that 93.5% of global internet users have made at least one purchase online. eCommerce platforms like BigCommerce and Shopify benefit significantly as a consequence of the growing number of online shoppers. In 2019, BigCommerce reported a 21% increase in revenue compared to 2018, and 2020’s quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) showed 30% growth. On the other hand, Shopify had a strong 2020, intermediating an overall $5.1 billion in sales.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or “QuickSights” – on the experience-based overview of the two popular eCommerce platforms.

1) BIGCOMMERCE RECOMMENDED FOR ENTERPRISE-LEVEL BUSINESSES

Brian Antczak, CEO of IntuitSolutions, recommended BigCommerce to businesses looking to invest in a scalable platform.

“As an eCommerce agency, the number one question we get asked is “Which platform should we use, BigCommerce or Shopify?” said Antczak. “BigCommerce, because it is the best for growing to enterprise-level businesses. BigCommerce has more native features, better UX, and a greater level of support and flexibility.”

2) SHOPIFY OFFERS GREAT VALUE FOR SMALLER BUSINESSES

According to James McMinn JR, senior digital strategist at Matchbox Design, many users’ decisions are based primarily on their budget.: If managing cost is an important concern, McMinn recommends Shopify.

“When comparing BigCommerce to Shopify the decision comes down to pricing for many of our clients,” said McMinn. “Shopify offers a light plan that BigCommerce simply doesn’t. This is a game-changer for smaller businesses.”

3) SHOPIFY IS EASIER TO SET UP AND MANAGE. BIGCOMMERCE OFFERS MORE FLEXIBILITY AND BETTER SEO FEATURES.

Director of Skein Technologies, Rajamanickam Rajan, recommended basing the decision on the access to development support as well as the expected outcomes of the eCommerce platform.:

“Shopify is much easier to set up and build your eCommerce site than BigCommerce,.” said Rajan. “BigCommerce comes with more customization options and SEO features.

For a beginner with no coding experience, Shopify could be the right option, and BigCommerce is good for its SEO-friendliness and in-built features.”

To help businesses select the right eCommerce platform and grow their online stores, DesignRush released the August list of top BigCommerce development companies and August’s top Shopify website designers.

Brands can explore the top BigCommerce and Shopify development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

