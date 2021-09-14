Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3120

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back Market.



The global Li-Ion battery pack market was valued at US$ 57.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to add value worth US$ 3.3 billion during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7%. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is poised to stagnate for the next couple of financial quarters. This is attributed to a significant drop in the demand for Li-ion battery packs globally. The adoption is expected to remain low as stringent lockdowns amid COVID-19 has created exceptional dormancy in end use industries such as consumer electronics, and automotive industry.

In addition, impact of COVID-19 on the mining industry has lowered the production of lithium. Consequently, companies in East Asia which have resumed operations post-lockdown are experiencing insufficient raw material supply, compelling companies to work at a significantly lower capacity. This in turn, is poised to disturb the business eco – system in the global li-ion battery pack market. However, the market is projected to create significant opportunity in the second half of the forecast period, when impact of COVID-19 pandemic will be brought under control globally.

Key Takeaways of Li Ion Battery Pack Market

Global Li-ion battery pack market is expected to grow at a volume CAGR of 2.6%, expanding 1.3X in terms of value from 2020 through 2030.

Lithium cobalt oxide battery type will hold the maximum share in terms of value, at US$ 64.4 billion by the end of forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Pouch cells are set to grow at a value CAGR of 4.7% and are expected to gain 271 BPS on their market share by the end of forecast period.

Nominal voltage less than 12V is expected to account for majority share in terms of value. It is projected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 8.9 billion during the forecast period.

Batteries with capacity less than 20KWhr & 30-60KWhr are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.2% & 2.4% respectively and will collectively create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 14.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Automotive end use sector is anticipated to hold more than 89% share, creating an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 15.2 billion during forecast period.

APEJ is prophesied to hold maximum share in terms of value and will expand at CAGR of 3% by the end of the forecast period.

“The global outbreak of COVID-19 will hamper the expansion of li-ion battery pack market for next couple of financial quarters. As the key end use businesses start operating on maximum capacity, the market will regain traction through 2030,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3120

Partnerships to Re-ignite Competition in Market Landscape

The lithium ion battery pack market is highly consolidated with few players serving the majority of the customer base. Manufacturers are forming partnerships with other players in order to introduce innovative solutions in the industry. For instance, In February 2020, Honeywell International Inc. partnered with Nexceris, LLC, to develop li-ion battery packs with enhanced safety systems. In September 2019, Eramet Group, BASF & SUEZ formed a partnership to develop recycling li-ion battery packs for electric vehicles.

Key Segments of the Li-ion Battery Pack Market

Fact.MR’s study on the Li-ion battery pack market offers information divided into two key segments-product type, cell type, nominal voltage, battery capacity, end use across six major regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Magnesium Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

Lithium Titanate

Cell Type

Cylindrical

Prismatic

Pouch

Nominal Voltage

Less than 12V

12V

24V

More than 24V

Battery Capacity

>20 KWhr

30-60 KWHr

60-80

More than 80

End Use

Automotive BEV PHEV HEV

Consumer Electronics Laptops Digital Camera AIDC Others

Medical Devices

Industrial & Grid Energy

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3120

Key Question answered in the survey of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back market report:

Sales and Demand of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back

Growth of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back Market

Market Analysis of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back

Market Insights of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back

Key Drivers Impacting the Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back

More Valuable Insights on Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back, Sales and Demand of Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Back, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

Utility Locator Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com