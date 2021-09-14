Automated Feeding Systems Market worth $7.4 billion by 2023

Chicago, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Automated Feeding Systems Market by Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry), Function (Controlling, Mixing, Filling and Screening), Offering, Technology, Integration, Type, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is estimated to account for about USD 5.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 7.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018. The automated feeding systems market is increasingly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new ingredients, new variants, and self-propelled equipment to meet the increasing demand and cater to the increasing number of livestock farms. The growing size of dairy farms, the increasing focus of major companies on technological advancements as well as product launches and developments, and substantial cost savings associated with automated feeding systems are the major driving factors for the market.

By function, the filling and screening segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the automated feeding systems market

On the basis of function, the filling and screening segment is estimated to dominate the automated feeding systems market in 2018. The filling and screening function used a belt feeding system, which helps in transporting portions of silage between bunkers, silos, mixers, and feeding belts. It is inexpensive as it requires less maintenance. These are suitable for transportation, hopper systems, and buffer sections. Filling and screening comprise various pan feeding equipment, chain feeding equipment, and automated conveyor belt feeding systems.

The automated feeding systems market is witnessing a strong growth due to the increasing size of dairy farms across regions

Dairy farms have witnessed significant growth over the past few years globally. The rising demand for automated feeding systems is mainly attributed to the increasing number of dairy cattle. The growth in the number of dairy cattle is due to the rising demand for dairy products worldwide. In addition, the decreasing number of farms and increasing cattle population are resulting in the expansion of farm sizes. Further, as the herd size of dairy farms increase, it becomes difficult to monitor and handle the herd manually. Therefore, the increasing herd size of dairy farms drives the automated feeding systems market growth as such systems are also used for tracking and managing the cattle herd.

Europe is estimated to dominate the automated feeding systems market

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the automated feeding systems in 2018. The region is projected to offer huge growth potential to the automated feeding systems market. Manual feeding of livestock contributes to the high expenditure on the dairy farm operations. The farm owners are adopting automated feeding systems on livestock farm to reduce the expenditure incurred in manual feeding. This is the major reason for increasing the adoption of automated feeding systems. The adoption of software used in automated feeding systems is increasing in livestock farming, which is one of the major reasons that is contributing to the growth of the automated feeding systems market in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the automated feeding systems market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as GEA (Germany), DeLAval (Sweden), Trioliet (Netherlands), Fullwood Packo (UK), AfiMilk (Israel), Lely Holding (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech, Sum-it Computer (UK), Boumatic LLC (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Davisway (Australia), and Dairymaster (US).

