Covid-19 Pandemic Is Expected To Propel Demand For Floor Scrubber Battery Market

Introduction

Floor scrubber equipment enables in keeping commercial, residential, and industrial facilities clean and safe all across the globe. These floor scrubber require reliable power source and demanding amount of energy to keep the equipment up and running. Therefore, floor scrubber battery are specifically designed for floor scrubbing applications and can be used in retail, school, offices, malls and several other industries.

Regional Analysis: North America Remain Atop, Other Regions to Grow at a Moderate Pace

North America is expected to be a lucrative market for floor scrubber battery market during the forecast period. The pivotal role of retail, healthcare, and transportation & logistics sector in the region is expected to bolster the growth of floor scrubbers, thereby, resulting the sales of floor scrubber battery. Moreover, the prominence of market players in floor scrubber battery manufacturers in USA is expected to pave the way for market growth during the forecast period.

Further, the trend of disinfection with scrubber machines and integration of software in the equipment is encouraging the manufacturers to come up with enhanced battery life. Moreover, with rapid transition from conventional floor scrubber to electrically operated scrubber in North America is foreseen to help in driving the growth of floor scrubber battery during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the floor scrubber battery market are focusing on offering batteries with enhanced cycling capability and improved charge acceptance which enables in providing continuous power to the floor scrubber. Such developments in the market is expected to bolster the growth of floor scrubber battery during the forecast period.

Moreover, with COVID-19 pandemic in sight, the need for cleanliness and hygiene facilities is of major concern, and several industries are taking preventive measures to ensure the safety of people. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for floor scrubbers, thereby, consequently driving the demand and sales of floor scrubber battery.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Floor Scrubber Battery Market are:

The competitive landscape analysis for Floor Scrubber Battery Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Floor Scrubber Battery manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Floor Scrubber Battery Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Floor Scrubber Battery Market landscape.

Global Floor Scrubber Battery Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the floor scrubber battery market are Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, CDN Energy and Power Corp., C&D Technologies Inc., Discover Energy Pty Ltd., EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Trojan Battery, Fullriver Battery USA, and Johnson Controls among others.

Prominent players are continuously focusing on enhancing their production capacity to strengthen their market presence, increase business operations and to increase their share in the market. For instance, in 2019, EnerSys Inc. announced its plans for the expansion of TPPL (Thin Plate Pure Lead) Capacity over the period of three years to commercialize its Greenseal Bi-Polar Battery Technology.

Floor Scrubber Battery Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global Floor Scrubber Battery market is being studied under battery type, application & region.

Based on the battery type, the Floor Scrubber Battery market can be segmented as:

Li-Ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Based on the application, the Floor Scrubber Battery market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Based on the region, the Floor Scrubber Battery market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Floor Scrubber Battery Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the growth of the floor scrubber battery market in the short-term. The closure of plants in North America and Europe has brought down the sales of floor scrubber battery and added intense pressure to manufacturers as well as distributors. North America is one of the prominent regions for floor scrubber battery will see a maximum fall in the demand as it is the largest affected region by the outbreak.

However, outbreak of COVID-19 has led government authorities in developed and developing countries to impose strict cleaning measures. This, in turn, has encouraged end users such as retail outlets, malls, organizations, industrial facilities, and others users to utilize machines for cleaning purpose. This is expected to raise the requirement for high-efficient floor scrubber battery during the forecast period.

