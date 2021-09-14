Technology Advancement in Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The installed base of global dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market size is projected to grow from USD 258 million in 2020 to USD 381 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast year. The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in filling machines, growth in lyophilized drugs, and the growing pharmaceutical industry.

The dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine installed base market is dominated by players such as Syntegon Technologies (Germany), Prosys Servo Filling Systems (US), Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging (Spain), TurboFil Packaging Machines (US), and Optima Machinery Corporation (Germany). Some of these players have adopted, new product development growth strategy to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Syntegon Technology is one of the leading providers of packaging and processing technology. In 2019, Bosch (Germany) sold one of its subsidiaries, Bosch Packaging Technology, to CVC Capital Partners (Luxembourg) and was renamed as Syntegon Technology. The company manufactures products for four different segments, namely, pharma, biopharma & fine chemicals, medical devices & diagnostics, food & confectionery, and other industries. It has a presence in more than 30 locations in over 15 countries.

Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging is a manufacturer of washing, sterilizing, filling, and closing machines. Through its, products the company serves pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetic industries. The company operates through two divisions, namely, DARA Pharma and DARA Beauty. It has representation in 80 countries, as 90% of the equipment produced by the company is exported globally.

In February 2019, DARA Pharmaceutical launched new equipment for the processing of dual chamber syringes.

In January 2019, DARA Pharmaceutical launched model NFL / 2 DC, a new machine for the filling and closing of vials, cartridges, and double chamber syringes.

