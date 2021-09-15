Get The Most Efficient Cleaning Services At Environmental & Building Services Ltd

Essex, UK, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Environmental & Building Services Ltd (https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/) is a professional rubbish removal Hertfordshire based company that offers a wide range of cleaning services to private and commercial properties. These services include biohazard cleaning, house clearance, sewage backup and flood damage clean up, and many more.

One of the top picks from this cleaning service provider is its biohazard cleaning service. Their expert cleaning technicians are skilled and experienced in handling dangerous materials. They can thoroughly clean up biohazards like body fluids and blood, human and animal excrement, animal carcasses, and even used syringes. This service aims to clean a property into a safe and habitable environment once again.

Another popular service that Environmental & Building Services Ltd offers is house clearance. Their house clearance service ranges from removing contaminated mattresses to total property clearance. Items that they can clear away include unwanted furniture, curtains, and other rubbish. Besides clearing, they also wash down walls, ceilings, floors, fittings, doors with degreasing and disinfecting solutions, ensuring the property is safe for redecoration. This service is for people who acquired a property requiring refurbishment or want a fresh start.

Lastly, Environmental & Building Services Ltd also provides sewage backup and flood damage clean up service. Floodwaters and sewage spills contain contaminants that are harmful and hazardous, causing serious illnesses and diseases. Their expert cleaning technicians are properly trained to clean and disinfect any floodwaters and sewage spills. Since floodwaters and sewage spills carry contaminants, the technicians also remove contaminated carpeting, plasterboards, wood flooring, and many more for safe disposal. After removing, they will clean the remaining structural items like the concrete flooring with anti-bacterial disinfectant.

Their team of highly-trained specialists performs this company’s cleaning services at a reasonable price. Moreover, they hold £5,000,000 of public/products liability insurance and have a waste carriers’ licence. This ensures that all required documents to commence work right away are ready, thereby avoiding delays and setbacks.

To get a free site survey and read more information about their services, interested clients can visit their website at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/.

About Environmental & Building Services Ltd

Established in 2002, Environmental & Building Services Ltd is one of the leading biohazard cleaning services in the UK. They offer their wide range of cleaning services like house clearance and sewage damage clean up across Greater London and Home Counties. Their business objective is to be the go-to professional cleaning service provider that offers high-quality work for businesses and property owners. To achieve that, all of their cleaning technicians undergo comprehensive industry training and accredited safety workshops. With more than two decades in the cleaning industry, they have consistently provided top-quality services. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/contact. Alternatively, you can send them an email to info@ebsbioclean.co.uk or talk to one of their representatives by calling 01277 218241.