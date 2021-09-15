Decatur clinical trial site to expand, add jobs

DECATUR, Ga., 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Decatur will soon have a new state-of-the-art medical facility that will benefit patients, doctors and the greater Atlanta area alike.

This fall, Accel Research Sites NeuroStudies is making the move to a larger, modern building, designed from the paint chip up to support the advancement of medicine and science through clinical trials. The new facility will also mean job growth for the company.

“We’re already proud to have served the Decatur area and beyond with cutting-edge clinical trials,” said Dr. Marshall Nash, principal investigator for Accel Research Sites. “We’re excited to be able to do even more for our patients, our community and the world through the work we’re going to be able to do in this incredible new building.”

The new building, located at 755 Commerce Drive Suite 200 Decatur, GA 30030, features 10,845 square feet of space. It includes a Phase I unit, which allows doctors to provide a high level of care while patients can relax more comfortably in the clinic rather than in a hospital. It also features overnight accommodations, 10 exam rooms, an onsite pharmacy, labs and nine radar assessments to support the clinic’s neurology activities. The new space was designed for optimal flow and function for researchers and patients.

The Accel team in Decatur specializes in neurology and has completed dozens of trials in the field. Even so, it will allow the team to expand their study capabilities, including for trials like an upcoming COVID-19 booster trial.

The new space also means the site plans to grow the team. They hope to bring on additional physicians, as well as add 10 new jobs to the area.

Dr. Nash added that patients come from all over Georgia and even around the world to be able to participate in some of the latest trials, especially for diseases like Alzheimer’s. The trials help further knowledge of diseases as well as develop groundbreaking treatments.

For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.