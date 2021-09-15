Flatbush Food Co-op Creates “Pollinator Pitstops”

BROOKLYN, United States, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Flatbush Food Co-op announced the creation of native pollinator-friendly plantings in the store’s three tree beds on Cortelyou Road in Brooklyn. These mini-gardens will provide nourishment and nesting places for local bees, moths, and butterflies, and give community members a front-row seat to nature’s spectacular seasonal show.

Flowering from early spring until late fall, the diverse assortment of native plants includes anise hyssop, butterfly weed, and purple coneflower, all of which support a wide range of pollinator and beneficial insect populations. In contrast to more traditionally manicured tree beds, these “pollinator pitstops” will remain free of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. The soil (amended with compost from local community gardens) will be untilled, allowing decaying plant matter to provide vital shelter to overwintering insects, a seldom-seen but vital part of the Ditmas Park neighborhood.

“A core part of our mission is concern for our community and environment,” Leah Danger, marketing manager of Flatbush Food Co-op, said. “Without pollinators, ecosystems fail. This project was inexpensive to finance, easy to implement, and is relatively maintenance free. We hope we can inspire others by showing how simple changes can positively impact our shared environment. No garden is too small to make a big difference.”

Flatbush Food Co-op will officially dedicate the gardens on Sunday, October 3, in celebration of Community Day, the kickoff to a series of events marking its 45th anniversary.

About Flatbush Food Co-op:

Established in 1976, Flatbush Food Co-op is a community-owned, natural foods cooperative committed to providing healthy, sustainable, and local food to Brooklyn. www.flatbushfood.coop