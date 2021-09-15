Leukemia Therapeutics Market Worth $17.1 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type (CLL, ALL, CML, AML), Treatment Type (Chemotherapy & Targeted Drugs by (CLL, ALL, CML, AML)), Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Gender, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2024 from USD 12.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=223

Growth in this market is largely driven by the growing geriatric population and the introduction of innovative therapies for the treatment of leukemia. However, complexities in manufacturing serve as a key restraint to market growth.

Chronic myeloid leukemia segment dominated the Leukemia Therapeutics Market in 2018.

The chronic myeloid leukemia segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share. The high incidence rate of chronic myeloid leukemia and the large number of treatment options available are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment. In the US, nearly 15% of the newly diagnosed cases of leukemia are CML. Nearly 1 person in 526 is diagnosed with CML in the US.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Leukemia Therapeutics Market”

90 – Tables

29 – Figures

127 – Pages

Small molecules hold the largest share of the Leukemia Therapeutics Market, by molecule type.

In 2018, the small molecules segment accounted for the largest market share. This is mainly attributed to the availability of a large number of chemo and targeted drugs—which are small molecules. A large number of small-molecule drugs have also been approved, which is expected to drive the market growth.

North America holds the largest share of the Leukemia Therapeutics Market, by region.

The North American market is expected to account for the largest share, globally. The rising number of leukemia patients, tissue engineering, new drugs & therapies launches, and high research funding for the treatment of leukemia are the major driving factors in this market. In 2018, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an estimated 381,774 people were living with or in remission from leukemia in the US. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly 138,100 people in Canada are living with or are in remission from blood cancer (data as of 2016). In addition, nearly 22,340 Canadians of all ages were diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, including 5,900 cases of leukemia.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=223

The major players in this market are Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Novartis (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), Amgen (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan), Gilead Sciences (US), and Celgene (US). Product launches and acquisitions are the key growth strategies adopted by most players in this market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/leukemia-therapeutics.asp