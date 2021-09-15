“L&D needs a clearly defined strategy for tangible results” say Acorn Experts

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Learning and development is a systematic process that improves an individual’s skills, knowledge and competency. In their latest article, the Acorn subject matter experts are quick to point out that simply having an L&D program is not enough. With 70% of employees feeling like they don’t have the mastery of the skills needed for their jobs, it’s clear that an L&D strategy needs to be clearly defined – with the aim to build a culture of continuous learning.

One of L&D’s primary outcomes is to manage people development in a way that supports other key business priorities. L&D benefits employees by giving them more marketable skills, but it can also benefit organisations by providing a newfound market advantage.

To see tangible improvements in L&D, the experts suggest four steps. These include identifying skills gaps, pinpointing learning objects, designing assessment methods and then evaluating the learning process. These steps help develop a clearly defined strategy.

“Your L&D strategy and people strategy are more alike than you think – in fact, one can’t be successful without the other,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “By creating a learning and development initiative that supports the employee lifecycle through recruitment, training and career growth, you can build a more resilient, talented and productive workforce now and in the future.”

The real challenge of implementing a new training program is reaping the benefits of it long term. Effective L&D aims to build a culture of continuous learning. This can be achieved by supporting employees’ desire to learn, weeding out workplace toxicity and reinforcing new skills.

The Acorn experts’ full article on learning and development can be found on their Acorn Labs blog here: https://bit.ly/38JcI05

