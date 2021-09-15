Breast Imaging Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Mammography (FFDM, Digital & 3D Mammography), Breast Ultrasound, MRI, CBCT, MBI, PET-CT, ABUS, Optical Imaging], End user (Hospitals & Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Forecasts to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Breast Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the field of breast imaging and the rising incidence of breast cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced techniques for breast cancer screening and rising government and private investments for improving breast cancer care are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The ionizing breast imaging segment accounted for the largest share of the breast imaging market, by technology, in 2019

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ionizing imaging technologies and non-ionizing imaging technologies. The ionizing breast imaging technology segment accounted for the largest share of the breast imaging market during the forecast period. The large share of this market segment is primarily due to the technological advancements in ionizing breast imaging technologies and rising awareness about the early screening and diagnosis of breast cancer.

Mammography to dominate the ionizing imaging technologies market during the forecast period

Ionizing imaging technologies segment is categorized into five subsegments, namely, mammography (analog mammography, full-field digital mammography (FFDM), 3D breast tomosynthesis), positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), molecular breast imaging/breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), positron emission mammography (PEM), and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT). Mammography is expected to account for the largest share of the ionizing breast imaging technologies segment during the forecast period. The major share of the segment is attributed to technological advancements and favorable reimbursement scenario in most of developed countries.

AWBU to register highest growth over the forecast period among non- ionizing imaging technologies

The non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market is further sub-segmented into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU), breast thermography, electric impedance tomography, and optical imaging. The AWBU segment is expected to register highest growth over the forecast among the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market over the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by the systems, technological advancements, and rising awareness about early cancer detection.

North America to dominate the breast imaging market during the forecast period

The breast imaging market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the breast imaging market in 2019. The rising incidence of breast cancer, easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (owing to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada), presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population in the region are some of the major factors driving the growth of the breast imaging market in North America.

The major players operating in the breast imaging market are Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US), Allengers (India), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Micrima Limited (UK), CMR Naviscan Corporation (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Carestream Health (US).

