The Toothboss Expands Dental Hygiene Offering to Include Periodontal Care

South Weymouth, MA, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD, a South Weymouth, MA dentist, recently announced the addition of expanded dental hygiene services at The Toothboss, the name of his South Weymouth, MA dental practice located at 1121 Main Street (Route 18).

Additional hygiene services being offered include very close scrutiny by his hygiene team to evaluate and treat inflamed and diseased periodontal pockets.

“When a patient’s brushing and flossing isn’t removing plaque thoroughly on a consistent basis OR a patient hasn’t had a cleaning for a prolonged period of time, their gum tissue becomes very inflamed,” said Dr. Wolfert. “Bacteria can settle in the cuff of gum tissue that surrounds the tooth, causing the periodontal pocket to be deeper than it should be and the plaque containing bacteria cannot be removed with conventional cleaning methods like daily brushing or flossing.”

Continued Dr. Wolfert, “The treatment provided is an attempt, with the patient’s cooperation, to avoid a trip to the gum tissue specialist for more extensive periodontal therapy, which, many times, involves laser or surgical treatment. With our new expanded hygienist services, we can treat those damaged periodontal pockets in house.”

Typically, this type of appointment takes more time, and, in some cases, anesthesia (Novocain) is required to make it a more comfortable process.

For more information on hygiene services provided by The Toothboss, you can visit Dr. Wolfert's website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604.

To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604.