Cell Isolation/Separation Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

The global Cell Isolation/Separation Market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2016. There has been a recent increase in the use of the cell isolation in the stem cells research and cancer studies by the biotechnology companies and pharmaceuticals. This has triggered immense demand for related products. The cell separation is used for advanced analytical procedures in cancer and stem cells research. This has resulted in high demand for proteins and in turn is expected to support the cell isolation market during the forecast period.

Personalized medicine is customized medical treatment for each individual which facilitates greater outcomes. The cell isolation market procedures can be used for personalized medicine for the early detection of the diseases and to provide proper treatment. The separation of different cell types is a vital step for research, diagnostics, biomedical, and biotechnological applications. Thus, the rising demand for personalized medicine is a major factor augmenting the cell separation products.

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Consumables

Reagents, kits, media, and sera

Beads

Disposables

Instruments

Centrifuges

Flow cytometers

Filtration systems

Magnetic-activated cell separator system

Cell Isolation Cell Separation Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Human cells

Animal cells

Cell Isolation Cell Separation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Centrifugation

Surface marker

Filtration

Cell Isolation Cell Separation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Biomolecule isolation

Therapeutics

Stem cell research

Cancer research

Tissue regeneration

In-vitro diagnostics

Cell Isolation Cell Separation End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Research laboratories and institutes

Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies

Cell banks

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Some of the key players in the market are BD Biosciences; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; GE Healthcare; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Terumo BCT; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The increasing merger, acquisition, and collaboration between the companies have profited the cell isolation market growth. For instance, In August 2016, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. and GE Healthcare announced a licensing agreement. According to which STEMCELL Technologies’ T-Cell reagents will be commercialize by GE Healthcare. This reagent can be used for the separation, culture, and activation of T-cells in clinical applications. Moreover, the newer product launch and regional expansion have also attributed to the market growth.

