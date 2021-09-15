Residential, Commercial, And Industrial Sectors Are Driving Demand For Solar Backsheet Market

The Solar Backsheet Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Solar Backsheet Market Outlook across the globe.

Solar Backsheet Market: Introduction

A solar backsheet is the outer layer at the bottom of the solar photovoltaic panel which plays a significant role in the generation of electric energy through the photovoltaic solar cell. Solar backsheet is typically made up of a combination of the polymer-based on fluoride and non-fluoride material.

Solar backsheet is designed to protect the inner components of the solar photovoltaic panel, especially the electrical component and solar cell from the external forces or stresses. Solar backsheet is also working as electrical insulation in the solar PV panel.

Competitive landscape

Solar Backsheet Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Solar Backsheet market are:

DUNMORE

Targray

DowDupont Inc.

Arkema

Isovoltic

The 3M Company

Nippon Light Metal Holdings

Madico Inc.

HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.

TAIFLEX Scientific Co., Ltd.

KREMPEL GmbH

Astenik Solar Inc.

The solar photovoltaic panel is widely used in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors to convert solar energy into electric energy. Solar energy is the renewable energy source, and it reduced the consumption of non- renewable sources of energy to generate electricity. Solar Backsheet is widely used in many industries such as automotive, aerospace to reduce CO2 emission and unwanted noise generation by manufacturing electric vehicles.

Moreover, the selection of solar backsheet material for solar photovoltaic panel has an impact on the way they withstand elements such as temperature changes, moisture, physical damages, chemical substances, and their performance over tenure.

An ideal solar back sheet material is able to protect the solar or photovoltaic cell from UV rays, moisture, and physical damage or scratches from external activities during installation and maintenance. Solar backsheet is also reducing the occurrence of thermal degradation and electrical discharge. The solar backsheet material is layered with encapsulation on the solar cell.

Solar Backsheet Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for significant market share in the solar backsheet market owing to the increasing installation of the solar photovoltaic panel to generate electric energy from the renewable energy sources.

Continuously, growing investment in India China, Japan to generate electric energy from renewable energy sources such as solar energy are mainly driving the solar backsheet market during the forecast period.

According to BNEF, India is building a multiple solar power parks to utilize renewable sources to energy to generate electricity. Thereby, the demand for solar backsheet is projected to grow significantly in upcoming years

North America is estimated to witness for sustainable growth in the Solar Backsheet market owing to demand for cost-effective, high efficiency and eco-friendly energy sources to meet stringent government regulations and standards.

Europe is expected to witness of significant growth of Solar Backsheet market owing to rising in focus on renewable energy sources for electricity and manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Solar Backsheet Market: Segmentation

The global Solar Backsheet market can be segmented on the basis of Material Type, Cell Type, Installation, End-Use, and region.

On the basis of Material Type, the Solar Backsheet market has been segmented as:

Fluoride Polymer

Non-fluoride Polymer

On the basis of Cell Type, the Solar Backsheet market has been segmented as:

Photovoltaic Cell

Thin Film Solar Cell

On the basis of Installation, the Solar Backsheet market has been segmented as:

Roof-Mounted

Ground-Mounted

Floating Power Plant

Based on End-Use, the Solar Backsheet market has been segmented as:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Military

Solar Backsheet Market: Dynamics

Stringent government regulations for emission control from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, among others are the primary factor to drive the Solar Backsheet market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing focus on renewable energy sources to generate electricity, and installation of the solar photovoltaic panel to generate electric energy from solar energy is continuously growing across the globe.

Such factors are projected to significantly drive the solar backsheet market across the globe during the forecast period. Solar energy is also a cost-effective and affordable energy source of electricity, and also helps to reduce the energy consumption along with reduction in a CO2 emission that adversely affect the environment.

Moreover, according to EIA, solar power is the third most prevalent renewable electrical energy source. Some of the factors also drive the solar backsheet market over the forecast period.

However, the first time investment for the installation of the solar photovoltaic module is high, and such factor is anticipated to hampering the growth of the solar backsheet market during the forecast period

