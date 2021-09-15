The Global Demand of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Treatment Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2031

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Treatment Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Treatment market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Segments as per Global CINV Treatment Industry Research

By Form Injectables Oral Transdermal Patches

By Drug Class 5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists Neurokinin-1 Receptor Antagonists Corticosteroids Cannabinoids Others

By Emetogenik Risk Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy (HEC) Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy (MEC) Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy (LEC)

By Distribution Channel CINV Hospitals Cancer Research Institute Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores



Competitive Landscape

The global CINV treatment market is marked by the presence of emerging as well as established players. Rising need for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting treatment has motivated key players to launch new and innovative products in the market.

Leading manufacturers of medications for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting are focusing on acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and gain maximum market share.

In January 2019, GSK completed the acquisition of TESARO Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately US$ 5.1 billion.

In July 2019, Pfizer Inc. acquired U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Array BioPharma Inc. This acquisition is estimated to strengthen the innovative biopharmaceutical business and assist in meeting the unmet medical needs of diseases such as cancer and other rare diseases.

