Modular Construction Market Worth $108.8 Billion By 2025 | Expectations vs. Reality

Modular Construction Market Worth $108.8 Billion By 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — The global modular construction market size is projected to grow from USD 82.3 billion in 2020 to USD 108.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is attributed to increase in concern towards work-zone safety, need for lower environmental impacts, and supportive government initiatives. Increase in population and rapid urbanization (translating to a large number of new construction projects) offer opportunities for the growth of the modular construction market. However, factors such as lack of awareness and volatility in transportation charges may inhibit the growth of the market.

The healthcare segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025.

Many healthcare facilities and hospital contractors are turning to modular construction for bathrooms, headwalls, and even entire hospitals. Modular construction offers quiet, safe, and clean applications for medical, surgical, clinical, and dental use. In this sector, importance is given to shortening construction schedules and reducing costs while seeking high-quality building materials and designs.

Key Market Players

Key players, such as Laing O’Rourke (UK), Red Sea Housing (Saudi Arabia), Atco Ltd. (Canada), Skanska AB (Sweden), Kleusberg GmbH (Germany) have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and new projects to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Laing O’Rourke is a global construction and engineering company. The company designs, constructs, funds, and maintains the built environment by providing the facilities to educate, accommodate, transport, employ, care for, and sustain communities. It owns a number of construction, manufacturing, engineering, and specialist service companies, which combine in order to provide its clients with comprehensive investment, development, as well as management capability. The company’s key services include building construction, engineering expertise, investment and development, infrastructure construction, modular manufacturing, and support services. Laing O’Rourke follows their 70:60:30 design for manufacturing assembly, where 70% of the construction is conducted offsite, leading to a 60% improvement in productivity, and a 30% improvement in the delivery schedule. Through its wide business portfolio, it serves numerous sectors comprising buildings, power, transport, water & utilities, oil & gas, and mining & natural resources.

