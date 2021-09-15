Glucosamine Market Sales Likely To Touch New Heights By End Of 2028

This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, Study Glucosamine share and growth trend for different products.

Glucosamine Market: Key Developments

Substantial application of glucosamine in cosmetic products; Olay launched eyes illuminating eye cream for dark circles under eyes a range of products for its eye Olay eyes segment. The product features use of amino peptides and N-Acetyl glucosamine for reduction of dark circles.

Continuing use for improving bone health with synergistic compounds; Xango a multilevel marketing company, launched its Aeris marine collagen complex to boost its product portfolio. The product consists of hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with glucosamine to promote healthy skin, hair, joints and bones.

Increasing use of glucosamine in pet food; in 2016, Nootie, which is a supplier of health products for pets, launched its new product “Progility” which is a chewable treat for dogs. The product features glucosamine, providing relieve from joint pain and sustaining immune health.

Benefit Natural which is a raw dog food manufacturer has announced the launch of its Benefit Mini Range, with added Glucosamine and Chondroitin in the senior dog foods for healthy joints.

Glucosamine Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global Glucosamine market includes; Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nutralife Health Products Inc., Blackmores Ltd., G.T.C. Union Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Health World Ltd., Glanbia plc., NOW Health Group, Inc.

