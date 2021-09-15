Sales Analysis Of GLA Supplements Market , Growth And Forecast Report Till 2028

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of GLA Supplements gives estimations of the Size of GLA Supplements Market and the overall GLA Supplements Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2028

GLA Supplements Market-Introduction

The R D department of food and beverages industry constantly works to secrete those substances from the natural resources which will be useful in the treatment of human diseases. GLA i.e. Gamma linolenic acid is one such substance which has been tested and is useful in the treatment of many human diseases viz. nerve pain, eczema, joint pain etc. if taken as supplements in a diet. It is found in vegetable oils like evening primrose, borage seed etc.

Chemically, GLA is categorized as an n-6 fatty acid, which is a carboxylic acid and designated as 18:3 (n−6). GLA supplements are finding a place in the market of drugs and dietary supplements due to its effectiveness in lowering the pain during the treatment of many untreated diseases.

GLA Supplements Market-Segmentation

GLA supplements can be segmented on the grounds of physical forms, GLA availability from various edible seeds, based on its end users, applications of GLA supplements and the mode of GLA supplements supply.

On the grounds of physical form, GLA supplements are further segmented as GLA supplements oils, powders tablets.

On the grounds of availability from edible seeds, GLA supplements are further segmented as GLA supplements from primrose, from blackcurrant oil seeds, from fungal oil seeds and from borage oil seeds.

On the grounds of end use, GLA supplements are further segmented as GLA supplement’s use for people’s treatment or for animal’s treatment.

On the basis of applications, GLA supplements are further segmented as cosmetics applications, medical-based applications or as an additive to natural diet.

On the basis of chain of supply, GLA supplement is available through manufacturers, brand outlets, local vendors or through e-commerce.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the GLA Supplements Market are:

Some of the prominent players in the market are listed below.

Soyatech International Pvt. Ltd.

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Nordic Naturals

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Aromex Industries

Oilseed Extraction

Connoils

With the R D department of the drugs and pharmaceutical company continuously working to find more and more applications in the treatment of the diseases through GLA, the market for GLA is expected grow globally.

GLA Supplements Market-Dynamics

One of the most important factors that is driving the growth of GLA supplements is its effectiveness in the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and nerve pain. It is also found to be useful in the calcium absorption and lowering its secretion which is useful in the treatment of osteoporosis i.e. bone related diseases.

The positive evidence in improving lipid profile is also driving the sales of GLA supplements. But, GLA supplements contains chemicals which may certain side effects on human body which is hampering its sales. Also the benefits of GLA supplements varies individual-to- individual and many cases have been seen in which people have not been benefitted from GLA supplements consumption.

The research into the area of using GLA supplements for cancer treatment is still at a nascent stage. If found positive, sales of GLA supplements may increase further. There have been some promising evidence to suggest the benefits of using GLA supplements in the treatment of cerebral gliomas, which is a positive factor for the market expansion of GLA supplements.

GLA Supplements Market-Regional Outlook

Owing to the increase in population, China, India and Indonesia are going to hold a major share in supply of GLA supplements. With the increase in demand for natural cosmetics, market expansion in North America is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Large number of agricultural-based industries are coming in Europe, which is triggering the growth in cultivation of borage oil seeds which is the source of GLA supplements, hence its demand in Europe region is expected to grow. Latin America and Middle East Africa regions are likely to witness moderate growth in the forecast period.

