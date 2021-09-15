How Growth In Electronic Power Steering Is Changing The Dynamics In Steering Sector Shaft Market, Fact.MR Report

Steering Shaft Manufacturers Responding to the Changing Consumer Dynamics

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Steering Sector Shaft Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

Steering shaft has shown estimated growth in the steering market in past few years. Due to the stringent emission norms, automotive industries are manufacturing steering shafts with driving comfort which has piloted the growth of steering sector shaft market.

Growth in the demand for steering shaft has attributed to an increase in the manufacturing of steering shaft in other countries as well. The Asia-Pacific market is shifting towards a manufacturing-driven economy, and procurement of raw material at affordable prices. With a rapid increase in vehicle demand, steering shaft production has increased at a greater pace with quality being the top priority for companies.

Market Outlook:-

Steering shaft manufacturers focuses on producing steering shaft to cater to different market demand from commercial heavy vehicle to a small vehicle. The introduction of a new variant in the market of steering shaft market supported the demand for the steering shafts. Besides, manufacturers are becoming more specific while production of the shaft.

Most of the manufacturers of steering shafts are based in

Japan

U.S.

Germany.

The global steering shaft market is dominated by players such as

JTEKT Corporation

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GMBH

ZF TRW, NSK Ltd.

Nexteer Automotive Group

To expand their market even further these companies focus on associating with more automotive industries and local players to expand and broaden their market presence.

JTEKT is one of the key players that focuses on collaboration with new partners in the automotive industries to synchronize its operations. JTEKT expanded its productions of steering shaft components in Southeast Asia.

Similarly, the automotive steering of Robert Bosch is specialized in electronic power steering variant which captures most of the market. Large players are focusing on introducing a new features to the steering shaft, to create storage of premium products, hence increasing the demand in the market.

How New Technologies are Transforming Steering Sector Shaft Market?

Steering shaft sector technology has significantly changed in the last few years. Germany is focusing on developing steering shaft for SUV passenger vehicle due to its increasing demand in the market. Heavy vehicle manufacturers have collaborated with German companies to produce steering shaft with a hydraulic pump to absorb more pressure.

This will lead the automobile industry towards making heavy vehicles more comforting. Additionally, this segment has gained pace with providing different products. Steering wheel speed sensors garner the sports car market, due to their sensor which provides details about the speed. Most of the manufacturers are using such sensors in the luxury car segment, to capture more market share.

Segmentation of Steering Sector Shaft Market

Based on the type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Double D

Splined

Smooth

Based on the material, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Steel shaft

Aluminum shaft

Based on the Vehicle type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Passenger vehicle Hatchback Sedan SUV/MPV

Commercial vehicle Light commercial vehicle Heavy commercial vehicle



Based on the technology type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Manual

EPS

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Based on the Component type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Steering Wheel Speed Sensor

Hydraulic Pump

Steering Column

Electric motor

What is the Regional Performance of Steering Shaft Market?

US, Canada, and Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland, Morocco are leaders in the production of a steering shaft. German companies focuses more on designing better and more efficient steering shafts.

North American manufacturers on the other hand are investing significant amount to domestically cater to the regional automotive sector demand. US and Canada are targeting sports car steering shafts, as it requires more precision and smoothness.

Other manufacturers of steering shaft are focusing on producing components to support steering shaft that can increase durability. Canada based manufacturers are bringing steering shaft with linear and non -bulky design, to gain more market share. This provides a competitive edge over others to Canada, as luxury automobile manufacturers are moving towards this trend. It will provide better movement of the steering with less pressure on the wheel.

How Covid-19 has Impacted the Steering Sector Shaft Market?

The steering shaft market has been affected significantly due to the covid-19 pandemic. The production in this sector ceased due to worldwide lockdown, worsened with shirking investments in the industry.

Due to the disruption in the demand for automobiles, companies halted the purchase of steering shafts. Apart from this, during a lockdown, there was the introduction of a new trend in the market, steering shaft with sensors. This has further limited the supply of steering shaft, due to the introduction of new technology.

However, a hike in demand for automobiles created more demand for steering shafts, the market is expected to become stable in the nearest possible time. Moreover, OEMs aiming on implementing economical and robust production of EPS systems and sensor-built steering shaft for heavy vehicles, this will increase the pace in the demand and expected to grow in post-pandemic times.

