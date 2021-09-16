USAII™ Partners with BPB Publications, India’s Leading Publications Enterprise

Stamford, CT, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — The world’s leading Artificial Intelligence certifications provider, the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™), partners with Asia’s largest publisher of Computer and IT books and also India’s leading publications enterprise, BPB Publications.

BPB Publications announced this partnership today, and as the leading publisher, BPB Publications is confident to contribute its bit to eliminate the shortage of artificial intelligence skills worldwide. On the other hand, USAII™ is equally excited and thrilled to work with its new partner and has welcomed BPB Publications into its ever-increasing global partner network. USAII™ has been talking about the shortage of AI skills regularly and has created its mission to develop the relevant AI skillset across the globe and thus to provide the required AI talent force for a better AI-based future to the world.

Artificial Intelligence today is gripped with a talent shortage. According to a report, a leading conglomerate has found a significant number of organizations and business leaders face hiring the right AI skills or talents as the most difficult challenge. Another report by Tencent says there are around 300,000 AI professionals worldwide, but alarmingly, millions of jobs are available. Adding to this, a recent survey by Gartner also suggested around 54% of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) say the AI skill gap is the major challenge faced by organizations.

The Chief Advisor of the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™), Dr. Milton Mattox, has expressed his excitement and welcomed the partnership move and said, “We are thrilled to work with one of the leading publishing companies in India and Asia’s largest publisher of Computer and IT books, the BPB Publications. As a leading certification provider in Artificial Intelligence, USAII™ is working very hard to bridge the AI skill gap, and in the process, it is joining hands with every organization that is working on a similar thought. I’m sure this partnership will help us build a strong AI workforce across the world by developing industry-relevant content and getting a foothold in the Indian market through our new partner. I would like to warmly welcome the team of BPB Publications into our global partner network”.

BPB Publications has its expertise in developing and publishing technology books in the Indian sub-continent and the entire Asian region. The readers of its books are spread worldwide and have a large subscription base across the world. Artificial Intelligence is a known domain for the BPB Publications and understands the importance of AI’s role in developing the future technological space. Nrip Jain, Director, BPB Online, said, “we are in the business of publications for more than six decades, and our experience in tech-based knowledge platforms has led us to develop a customer base across the globe. At BPB, our futuristic approach to technology leads us to Artificial Intelligence and the associated global AI market that has immense potential to develop technological advances. We are excited to partner with the leading AI education provider and work with USAII™ to complement their content-relevance and develop AI talent.”

About BPB Publications

Founded in 1962 in New Delhi, India, BPB Publications’ mission is to facilitate technical learning for an international audience by providing the best quality content at affordable prices to break down the financial and geographical barriers to computer and IT education. They have been working towards that vision and have successfully educated a whole generation of IT professionals and practitioners.

As Asia’s one of the largest publishers of Computer and IT books, they have published over 6000 titles in collaboration with international authors, publishers, and IT companies so far, and we have sold over 90 million books across the globe. With a continuous effort to enable IT students and professionals to excel and gain a competitive advantage, they are on a Quest for Excellence.

As a part of our mission, BPB Publications act as a responsible member of the society and have been contributing as much as it can by media like sponsoring educational events, workshops, etc., which has a direct impact on the growth and development of our society.

About USAII™

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™) is the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence certifications provider for aspiring professionals and leaders at any stage of their career, organizations, institutions, academia, or governments, looking to upskill and reskill their expertise in the ever-evolving Artificial Intelligence domain. USAII™ provides self-paced, and the most powerful Artificial Intelligence certifications designed perfectly to empower the extremely demanding skills of an Artificial Intelligence professional.

