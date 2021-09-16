Fiber Optic Amplifier Market to Garner Brimming Revenues through 2021-2031

The first erbium-doped fiber amplifier was invented in the late 20th century, owing to continuous innovations in the telecommunication industry. Fiber optics, owing to the associated advantages, have witnessed significant traction since inception, especially in developed countries. With the increasing adoption of fiber optics, there has also been a corresponding increase in the adoption of fiber optic components such as fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic cables, optical transmitters and optical receivers.

Fiber Optic Amplifier Market: Segmentation

The global fiber optic amplifier market can be segmented on the basis of channel type, technology type and end-user.

On the basis of channel type, the fiber optic amplifier market has been segmented as,

Single Channel

Multi-Channel

On the basis of technology type, the fiber optic amplifier market has been segmented as,

EDFA

Raman amplification

Others

The EDFA segment is expected to hold a majority of the market share in 2017, owing to the high efficiency associated with EDFA when compared with other technology types.

On the basis of end-user, the fiber optic amplifier market has been segmented into,

Aerospace

Telecommunication

Defense and Security

Industrial

Research

Others

Fiber Optic Amplifier Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the fiber optic amplifier market include Banner Engineering India, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Trebor International, Extron Electronics, Menlo Systems, Emcore Corporation, Gooch and Housego and various others.

