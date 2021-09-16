5310 Publishing releases the contemporary romance Faithfully Addicted worldwide.

WINDSOR, Canada, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Canadian publisher 5310 Publishing released this week the contemporary romance “Faithfully Addicted” by Darren Finney. It tells the story of Harkin, a man who doesn’t believe in love, and a barista that wants to prove him that love exists. It is available online wherever books are sold.

Faithfully Addicted is about a man with some bitterness in his past who meets a woman with some hope and sadness in her heart. Harkin believes that the desire and nature of love have been burned away by convenience. As an app developer, he spent most of his time in a coffee shop on his computer designing dating apps. When a beautiful woman teased Harkin about finding the love of his life, he never realized she could be the one to teach him what love is. She wasn’t ready for a relationship, and he never intended to fall in love.

“Faithfully Addicted: What happens when love can’t happen?” is about secrets, guilt, and heartbreak. The story focuses on a set of emotions and behaviours characterized by intimacy, passion, and commitment. Each of the chapters covers topics such as care, closeness, protectiveness, attraction, affection, and trust. The main characters go though a range of positive emotions, including happiness, excitement, life satisfaction, and euphoria, and also negative emotions such as jealousy and stress.

“Faithfully Addicted: What happens when love can’t happen?” is available worldwide from major retailers and bookstores online as an ebook and paperback. Readers can go to the publisher’s website at 5310publishing.com/darren for more information about this publication and where it is sold.

Darren Finney was born in 1989 and lives in Missouri. Having a love of fiction, he enjoys writing in a style that consists of a more faith-based focus, much like his debut novel “On The Soul’s Edge Faithfully Addicted is Finney’s latest release and first traditionally published novel.

About 5310 Publishing: Since 2018, 5310 Publishing has released a variety of new fiction and non-fiction titles every year. 5310 Publishing is home to original and skilled authors who want to cause a positive impact. We publish stories that readers can relate to. We help writers who want to help, encourage, and heal others. Always looking for people who want to transform society and their community, 5310 believes that innovation starts with us, and only we have the capability to build a better future. As of 2021, 5310 Publishing is selling books in 127 countries, forty currencies, and multiple languages.