Dais World wins The Indian Achievers’ Award in “The Most Promising Startup” Category for 2021

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Dais World was chosen for the prestigious “Indian Achievers Award-2021” as it stood out amongst the selected group of nominees carefully chosen by the esteemed jury. This year, the awards were organized digitally and the success story has been published across various platforms of The Indian Achievers’ Forum including their website, social media channels and the Achievers’ World Magazine.

While accepting the recognition, Mr. Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private limited stated, “We are elated, proud and humbled at the same time. We have focused our energies to the stakeholders always, never losing sight of what our Readers, our Publishers and our Partners would love on the platform. When esteemed organizations like the Indian Achievers’ Forum acknowledge the efforts and decide to bestow us with such an honour, it establishes the belief in what we are working for. It is a moment of pride for every teammate. As their families witness them put in their heart & soul every day into shaping Dais, now being awarded by such a powerful voice in the industry will make them feel acknowledged.”

About Dais World:

The parent company Dais Informatics Private Limited was founded in November 2018 by Mr. Abhishek Deb, with an intent to revolutionize how News & Media are perceived and consumed. Dais World, its Flagship brand, is a News Media platform uniquely built on the base of proprietary technology and architecture.

Dais World launched the beta phase of its mobile application in August 2020 and went live with the PlayStore version in October 2020. Dais World was launched with the dictum ‘War Against Fake News’ strongly sending out a message that it is here to change the experience of Readership.

As if the first promise was not enough, Dais World innovated with a prodigious second promise – Read News, Win Points, Claim Rewards – all within the Mobile Application, to the readers.

As it currently caters to the English-literate News-Reading audiences across India, Dais World has quickly gained traction amongst its target audiences who come to the platform to read and stay literally rewarded for this habit. The mobile app crossed 17,000 (seventeen thousand) users within a span of 10 months of launch, proving that such innovations were essential in the News Media Industry.

As the brand turned some heads with the refreshing news-reading experience, the organisation simultaneously kept contributing to nation building.

Dais World successfully implemented the flagship recruitment program with the onset of the DaiCA, where young talents can start as Interns, they become DaiCA after successful completion, get auto-selected into the Apprenticeship program and finally get absorbed into the Core Team, full-time. Till date, more than 15 premiere educational institutions have partnered with them on this program and have seen noteworthy professional and personal development in the youngsters.

While the business is focused on partnering with MSMEs, individual content creators, publishers, writers, niche brands who will shape the next generation of entrepreneurs in India, the organisation also plans to employ more than 100 job seekers across domains and industries over the calendar year. With Technology as its backbone, Dais World aims to uplift a generation of Media- bound jobseekers and enterprising minds.

Dais Informatics Private Limited (The Parent Company of Dais World) has been recognized by the DPIIT (Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) under the Startup India Flagship Initiative of the Government of India for Innovation in Media & Digital Publishing in June 2021.

Dais World has a Founding Team consisting of the Founder, Mr. Abhishek Deb and the Business Head, Ms. Sonam Bhagat. Both serve as the Executive Directors of the parent company, Dais Informatics Private Limited. The company has its registered office in Noida and its corporate offices based out of Hyderabad & Mumbai.

About Indian Achievers Forum:

Indian Achievers’ Forum is a 20-year old independent, impartial, non-profit foundation which acts for the benefits of the Indian business community. Indian Achievers’ Forum was founded in the year 2000 by Mr. Sunil Shastri, the son of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, ex-Prime Minister of India.

The Indian Achievers Award celebrates not only the magnitude of the success of the achievers but also the intensity of the efforts they have shown in their work. The famous past recipients include Kiran Bedi, Prem Bhandari, Padmashree H.R. Shah, Balram Jakhar, Harish Rawat, Bharat Mehta, and Diana Hayden to name a few.

Indian Achievers’ Forum has a full-fledged Advisory board which consists of a number of high-profile personalities from the industry and political landscape. The Advisory board has the overall responsibility of establishing and guiding the long-term direction and objectives of the Forum as it reaches out to both the business world and to civil society.

The foundation strives to promote exemplary achievements, by fellow Indians across the globe, which eventually inspire others to contribute in the socio-economic welfare and growth of the nation.

Contact Information for DAIS INFORMATICS PRIVATE LIMITED (Brand owner of DAIS WORLD)

Ms. SONAM BHAGAT

BUSINESS HEAD/EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Address: Hyderabad, Telangana

Telephone: +91 8779860147

E-mail: partners@dais.world