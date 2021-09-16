Vaccine Adjuvants Market : Growing demand for advanced treatment options

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product Type (Particulate, Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Application (Research, Commercial) & Application Category – Forecasts to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2021.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are high prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, increasing focus on immunization programs by various government bodies, and growing focus on improved and long-lasting immunization against existing and emerging diseases.

The report segments this market into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories. On the basis of product type, the Vaccine Adjuvants Market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. Particulate adjuvants are expected to account for the largest share of the market. Adjuvant emulsions, on the other hand, are projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021 due to factors such as the proven efficacy and relatively fewer safety issues involved in the use of adjuvant emulsions.

On the basis of route of administration, the Vaccine Adjuvants Market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market in 2016. The rapidly growing geriatric population and increasing need for development of better vaccines for improved immunization are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.

On the basis of disease type, the Vaccine Adjuvants Market includes infectious diseases, cancer, and other diseases. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market in 2016. High incidences of diseases and research investments in life sciences are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Based on applications, the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is segmented into research and commercial applications. Research applications are expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by factors such as increasing need for better immunization for the increasing geriatric population and increasing government funding in research to meet the unmet needs for safe and effective vaccine adjuvants.

On the basis of application categories, the Vaccine Adjuvants Market is segmented into human and veterinary adjuvants. Adjuvants for humans are expected to account for the largest share of the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market in 2016 and are expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the application category segment.

The key players in the Vaccine Adjuvants Market include Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MPV Technologies (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).

