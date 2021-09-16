The Young Entrepreneur Jacob Handley Announces the Launch of FilingWiz

Denver, Colorado, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — The 21-year old businessman, Jacob Handley has founded FilingWiz which aims to help businesses in the initial phase of registering an L.L.C. or corporation, creating a website, and digital marketing.

FilingWiz offers those who want to establish their businesses in the country with seamless and fast processing while being compliant with the state and federal regulations. Being an entrepreneur at the early age of 14, Jacob Handley shares the same commitment in supporting fellow business owners in eliminating the complicated paper works and the sky-high costs of service in establishing an entity legally.

“After founding 4 businesses and being the very first entrepreneur in the family, I was astonished to learn that a family member paid $160 just for an EIN for his L.L.C., which is a rip-off. It resonated with me that I need to start FilingWiz to help first-time business owners to make their dream a reality, without the sham. The first few steps of getting your business on the ground are really difficult. It took me 7 years and at a very early age to master these things. And for me, new businesses should not be misled with the process or the fees because they deserve more than that,” said Handley, the founder of FilingWiz.

“Giving the clients the bare minimum is not our thing. At FilingWiz, we seek to help business owners achieve their dream and help them change other people’s lives. We aim to provide clarity in the blurry world of establishing and developing new business in the country.”

FilingWiz services include expedited filing services, registered agents, operating agreement and bylaws, setting up EIN, and banking resolution. And because they believe that their business is not yet done once the entity is registered, they also offer the setting up of a website, business domain name, social media branding, business e-mail, and digital marketing strategy to help grow newly established businesses.

Business owners and founders can browse more details at www.filingwiz.com.

About FilingWiz:

FilingWiz is a one-stop-shop for launching and developing new businesses in the USA. It helps in registering the business to creating a website, digital marketing, and everything in between. They handle these details so that business owners can focus on what they do best.

Contact:

Jacob Handley – Founder

Phone: 239 785 4308

Email: jacob.handley@filingwiz.com

Website: www.filingwiz.com