Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report “Anti-Jamming Market for GPS with COVID-19 Impact, by Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade, and Commercial Transportation Grade), Technique (Nulling, Beam Steering, and Civilian), End-User, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, The anti-jamming market for GPS is valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are high demand for GPS technology in military applications and ongoing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure. Factors such as the growing demand for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems and the development of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the GPS anti-jamming market.

Nulling Technique is expected to hold largest share of GPS anti-jamming market during forecast period.

Nulling Technique is expected to hold largest share of GPS anti-jamming market from 2020 to 2025. The use of nulling techniques leads to high-accuracy anti-jamming by achieving sharper and deeper nulls; this helps prevent the loss of desired GPS signals from jamming devices. Also, nulling systems are less expensive than beam steering systems.

Surveillance and reconnaissance is expected to hold largest share of GPS anti-jamming market during forecast period.

Surveillance and reconnaissance is expected to hold largest share of GPS anti-jamming market from 2020 to 2025. GPS anti-jammers are used for surveillance and reconnaissance in military and civilian applications, respectively. They are used for mapping strategic targets and positions as well as for finding natural resources that are critical for a country’s economy.

Anti-jamming market for GPS in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The GPS anti-jamming market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow tremendously, owing to a rise in the number of terror attacks in the region, which has led to countries enhancing their surveillance and antiterrorism capabilities. Countries in Asia Pacific are also involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which, in turn, is expected to increase the scope of GPS anti-jamming for defense and aerospace systems. Additionally, the increase in the defense expenditures of India and China, among other countries, and the expansion of militaries in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for GPS anti-jamming solutions in Asia Pacific.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Cobham Ltd. (UK), Mayflower Communications (US), infinDome (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), and Meteksan Defense (UK), are few major players in the GPS anti-jamming market.

