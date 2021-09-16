DASCA Data Science Certifications Are Now Available in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — The wait for acquiring the prestigious DASCA data science certifications is now over for technology and business professionals of Sri Lanka, the fast emerging South Asian island!

Boffin Institute of Data Science, one among Sri Lanka’s new breed of exciting technology training companies has partnered the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), the world leader in data science professional standards to bring DASCA certifications in big data engineering, big data analytics as data science certifications into the country.

Boffin has been assigned by DASCA to command and manage registration, advocacy and exam-prep training operations for DASCA certifications in Sri Lanka.

Boffin also has the mandate for working with companies and higher education institutions directly to train and certify their employees and students on DASCA standards, besides offering its especially designed data science and data analytics training programs virtually and through its centers. These programs prepare students and professionals for the DASCA certification exam.

Briefing about the company’s partnership with DASCA, Thisara Watawana, Director at Boffin Institute of Data Science said “It’s not surprising that being at the cusp of a technology revolution, Sri Lankan industry requires to increase the concentration of professionally trained certified data science talents. I’m certain that our partnership with DASCA will drive our plans to invigorate the quality and impact of data science education in Sri Lanka.”

Explaining the mandate further, Aariya Goel, VP of Global Education at Edvantic who made the DASCA and Boffin partnership possible says ” We’re excited to see that Boffin is ready to function as DASCA’s distribution and advocacy arm in Sri Lanka, and its strategy, vision and teams have it in them to promote DASCA certifications effectively and offer exam-prep training for them.”

“I’m happy that Boffin has already prioritized identifying and enlisting key industry stakeholders that require talent development assistance in the data science areas.” avers Rajiv Gupta, the CEO of Edvantic. He adds “Boffin will play the role of the bridge for Sri Lankan professionals and organizations to the latest global data science training standards and practices. DASCA offers accreditation of data science and analytics programs in universities around the world under the World Data Science Initiative, and I hope Boffin will harness and contribute to DASCA’s efforts.”

With Boffin leading the charge in Sri Lanka, DASCA hopes to equip training companies and academic institutions across the island with latest curricula, content and programs that educate and train students in vendor-agnostic knowledge and prepares them for working across multiple data science platforms, ecosystems, tools and environments.

About Boffin Institute of Data Science

Boffin Institute of Data Science is a DASCA Authorized Education Provider in Sri Lanka offering Data Science training and certifications to business professionals and organizations cutting across diverse industry verticals including Finance, Supply Chain, IT, Marketing and Management.