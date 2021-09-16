Coagulation Analyzers & Reagents Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Coagulation Analyzers & Reagents Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Coagulation Analyzers & Reagents Market size was worth USD 3.3 billion in 2015 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period. The growth of this market is supported by increasing number of lifestyle disorders and chronic blood related disorders.

Drivers

The increase in the volume of testing can be attributed to the augmented awareness among people towards lifestyle and blood disorders which is expected to further improve the diagnostic rate and preventive care management. The study covers developing countries which are undergoing paradigm shift and are highly investing government funds for the procurement and installation of these medical devices in the public healthcare facilities.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Analyzers

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

Point of Care Analyzers

Consumables

Reagents

Stains

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Mechanical

Electrochemical

Optical

Photo optical/Chromogenic/Immuno

Others/Nephelometric

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

APTT

D-Dimer

Fibrinogen

Prothrombin

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Siemens Healthcare

Instrumentation Laboratory and Roche Diagnostics

Alere

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Nihon Kohden

