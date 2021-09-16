Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Agricultural Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global agricultural equipment market was estimated at $124.2 billion in 2015. Agricultural equipment or machinery are the tools used in various processes of farming, such as planting, threshing, agriculture product processing, harvesting. New agricultural equipment is replacing the traditional tools owing to improved productivity and enhanced quality of the crop.

The need of food is growing at a faster rate as the population is increasing, so the demand for new agricultural equipment is growing to match the requirement of food.

Innovative technologies in the agriculture are increasing the quality & production per square feet for the agricultural products. Manufacturers are focusing on integrating various new technologies such as robotic systems, Google Earth and GPS into existing machinery for tracking productivity and improving it. The government also encourages the use of farming equipment by proving subsidies and offering lower rates to the farmers in emerging countries like India and China to adopt agricultural equipment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Tractors

Harvesters

Planting Equipment (Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2014 – 2025)

Row crop planters

Air seeders

Grain drills

Others

Irrigation & crop processing equipment

Spraying equipment

Hay & forage equipment

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Land development & seed bed preparation

Sowing & planting

Weed cultivation

Plant protection

Harvesting & threshing

Post-harvest & agro processing

The Agriculture machinery market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the existence of prominent players along with some other medium or small-scale participants. Key players in the agriculture industry include Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd., AGCO Corp., Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), Iseki & Co., Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

