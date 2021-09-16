Ester Gum Industry Survey ,Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2028

Ester Gum Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Rising Demand from Beverage Industry Driving the Ester Gums Market

The increasing demand for glycerol ester of wood rosin in the beverages industry has escalated the growth of ester gums market. Burgeoning demand for premium RTD drinks, juices and nectars is encouraging manufacturers to invest in ramping up production capacity for ester gums.

Extensive use of beverage stabilizer in a variety of high dairy and plant-based drinks is expected to drive the global sales of ester gums in the upcoming years. In order to meet the increasing consumer demand and gain a competitive edge, manufacturers are developing innovative combinations of stabilizers using various hydrocolloids.

Owing to the rising popularity of RTD and plant-based beverage, there is a rise in the manufacturing of ester gums by leading players for above-said drinks along, hence, anticipating the overall growth of ester gums market across the globe.

The market analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the market growth has been examined in the report.

Ester Gums Market Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia holds significant market potential in the global ester gums market. Latin America and MEA will remain a highly attractive market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for beverages in the region. The global trends related to drinks are also being witnessed in the East Asia and South Asia food and beverage sector.

Manufacturers with a diverse portfolio have an increased likelihood of succeeding in this marketplace. The food and beverage industry in North America remains on a steady pitch, owing to the stability in consumer spending. The European food and beverage industry is a crucial contributor to the region’s economy. Therefore, the demand for ester gums is significant in the region.

Ester Gums Market Segmentation

Global Ester gums market can be segmented on the basis of function and application.

On the basis of functions, ester gums market is segmented as:

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Others (Density Adjustment)

On the basis of application, ester gums market is segmented as:

Adhesives

Beverages

Cosmetics

Chewing Gum

Paints & Coatings

Others

Ester Gums Market Key Players

The leading players in global Ester gums market are:

Polimeros Sinteticos S.A.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Baolin Chemical Industry Co Ltd

The Good Scent Company

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Jubliant

Panjiva

Aroma Chemicals

Akrochem Corporation

Symrise

The Cary Company

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the in region? Which factors pose a negative impact on the growth? What was the value registered in 2018? What challenges do the players face during R&D stages? Which countries contribute a significant share to the total revenue in region?

