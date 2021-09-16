Benefits of Copper Earthing Electrode

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Veraizen Earthing is one of the largest Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturers and Suppliers in Mumbai, India. Copper Earthing Electrodes are also manufactured using Hot Dip Galvanized Pipes with a Copper Termination and one 20 mm Copper inside the Pipe. We are also the leading suppliers of Pure Copper Electrode, Copper Bonded Electrode, Copper Plate, and so on.

What is Copper Earthing Electrode?

Copper Earthing Electrode is a kind of Earthing, which is required for all kinds of electrical engineering maintenance.It is made by selecting superior grades of alloys and natural chemicals that work together for offering a multifaceted proactive earthing protection strategy. These Copper Earthing Electrode are manufactured with state of the art technology and high-quality raw materials to ensure outstanding quality.

Types of Copper Earthing Electrode –

Copper Bonded Electrode

GI Earthing Electrode

Copper Pipe in Pipe Technology

Copper Strip in Pipe

Copper Plate

Copper Pipe with Chemical

Pure Copper Electrode

Copper Bonded Electrode with Coupler & Driving Stud

Copper Earthing Electrode Uses

Copper Earthing Electrodes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Copper Earthing Electrode.

Protect personnel against electrical hazards like electric shock and electrocution. Safeguards protect electrical devices, appliances, power tools, machinery etc. from current leakage. Damage from lightning to structures, installations and the entire electric system by using Lightning Arresters. Prevents fire in the electrical systems. Avoids interference with communication circuits.

Features of Copper Earthing Electrode

CPRI Tested Continuous electroplating processing Variable choices are manufactured as required by the customers Values over the life of the product Reduced installation area and time

