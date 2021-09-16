Top immigration consultants services in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Migration Services is one of the leading Immigration Consultancies for Canada and Australia Migration in Dubai. We provide top notch immigration services and give utmost priority to the quality of our services provided to our clients. All of our consultants are Mara & ICCRC certified who can help with your migration needs. Migrating from one country to other is one of the biggest decisions you take. It may seem overwhelming, but it’s a simple choice to apply for a visa. If you have the skills, the qualification or the experience, you are just a step away from Immigration process. What you need is to apply for resident visa.

There are many immigration consultants in Dubai what makes Ace Migration Services different is there on time services. We excel in understanding our client needs and cater to all kinds of visas across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. With a team of enthusiast professionals our objective is to offer our clients hassle-free and pocket friendly services.

We provide PR visas to Canada, Australia and New Zealand under different categories. We will check all of your details and will give you the exact estimate of time and all the things that are required. They will guide you to choose right visa and procedure for it. Ace Migration services are focused on quality and services that they give to customer.

Minimal Requirement for Canada Visit Visa

The passport of applicant with 6 month validity.

All the valid travel documents

Visitors must carry sufficient funds

Minimal Requirement for Australia Visit Visa

Age – You must be under 50 years of age.

English – You must know good standard of English.

Qualifications – You must have good professional skills and prior work experience.

Nominated Occupation – You must add skills that match up in State Nomination List

Assessments – You must go under skills assessment, medical assessment and character assessment.

Minimal Requirement for New Zealand Visit Visa

You must have proven English capabilities.

You must be under the age of 55.

You must have score up to 100

You must have good character.

You must have good health.

These are the basic requirements that you should have to visit Canada, New Zealand, Austrlia. Many Visa Consultants, Visa Services will help to get your visa done. Ace Migration is one of them. Ace Migration Services is immigration consultant based in Dubai provides visa services. We provide you the exact and clear service with the proper solution to your requirements.