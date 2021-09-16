Veelead Launching Microsoft Power BI Online Services

Monroe, New Jersey, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

What is Microsoft Power BI?

Microsoft Power BI is a business intelligence platform that provides tools for aggregating, analysing, displaying, and sharing data to nontechnical business users. For users who are familiar with Excel, Power BI’s user interface is pretty intuitive, and its strong connectivity with other Microsoft products makes it an extremely adaptable self-service tool with little upfront training.

Why Microsoft Power BI?

Microsoft Power BI is used to uncover insights from a company’s data. Power BI can help you combine different data sources, transform and clean the data into a data model, and visualise the data using charts and graphs. All of this information may be shared with other Power BI users in the company. The ability to run reports and surface insights based on a company’s data is a significant benefit of Microsoft Power BI. Power BI can connect to a variety of data sources and “tidies up” the information it receives so that it may be more easily digested and comprehended. This data can then be used to generate reports and visualisations that can be shared with other users.

Power BI allows users to view not only the data from the past and what is happening now, but also what may occur in the future. Power BI recognises patterns in data and uses those patterns to make informed predictions and conduct “what if” scenarios with the machine learning capabilities. Users can use these estimates to create projections and prepare for future demand and other key factors.

Veelead Solutions Launching Power BI Online Services:

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Veelead Solutions has launched a Microsoft Power BI online implementation and support service. With 10+ years of experience Veelead team is familiar with the business challenges and have the skill to address them with Business Intelligence. Our company tailors our Power BI support services to each user type and serves customers with varying degrees of technical expertise, ranging from users with no prior experience with Power BI to professionals who simply require assistance in non-trivial situations. Veelead Solutions is now ready to assist businesses with Power BI online services while maintaining a high level of transparency and requiring minimal administrative resources on the customer’s part.