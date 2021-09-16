Zambuki Releases Engagement Widget Packs

Portland, Oregon, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Zambuki is pleased to announce they have released engagement widget packs to help businesses increase sales and attract more customers. This new business tool ensures increased engagement with a chat widget, all-in-one review tools, and more.

Companies need to engage their target audience to increase their visibility and conversions. As a digital marketing agency, Zambuki understands the value of quality engagement to attract new customers and keep existing customers coming back. With the engagement widget packs, companies can bundle several widgets to get the best results for their websites. Some widget options include a chat widget for better customer service, video widgets to capture and hold their attention, podcast widgets to provide valuable information, and social media feeds.

Zambuki works closely with businesses to help them find the best solutions to meet their needs and appropriately target their audience. The widget packs allow companies to purchase three widgets for their website and get a fourth at no charge, improving their engagement.

Anyone interested in learning about the engagement widget packs can find out more by visiting the Zambuki website, or by calling 1-503-536-2689.

About Zambuki: Zambuki is a digital marketing agency that provides the customized solutions businesses need to reach their target audience more effectively. They offer various digital marketing services, including website design, reputation management, social management, branding, and more. Their team works closely with businesses to help them make the best impression online.

Company: Zambuki

Address: 1850 NW Front Ave. Suite 405

City: Portland

State: OR

Zip code: 97209

Telephone Number: 1-503-536-2689